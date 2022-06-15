Suzuki outsells SA favourite Toyota - 'cheeky, but unlikely to be sustained'
Every week branding expert Andy Rice shares his advertising “heroes” with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show.
This week Rice picks Suzuki for its surprise showing as South Africa's top seller of passenger vehicles for the month of May.
"When I saw the headline I thought, that cannot be!"
Toyota has been the top-selling carmaker in South Africa for decades, followed closely by Volkswagen.
RELATED: 'You can do better, Toyota - 60th anniversary ad generic, self-congratulatory'
Now Suzuki has overtaken these popular brands in the slow lane.
The Japanese carmaker sold 4,250 new vehicles in May, with its Swift topping the list.
Toyota came in second at 3998 while Volkswagen moved 3939 cars.
If you look at the figures as narrowly as possible... for one month Suzuki sold more passenger cars than Toyota did by a relatively small margin.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
It's obviously to Toyota's detriment that they lost a lot of stock in the KZN floods and they've got a pipeline filling of stock still to come so it's unlikely to be sustained... but I just thought it was nice and cheeky.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
I think what Suzuki have done very well is inject into their brands a sense of personality. They're funky, their cool factor is high... They've done well to elevate Suzuki out of the price-driven factor...Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
RELATED: Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul
Listen to Rice's advertising critiques on Heroes and Zeros (Suzuki discussion at 8:26):
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Suzuki outsells SA favourite Toyota - 'cheeky, but unlikely to be sustained'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_86833818_belgrade-serbia-march-28-2017-detail-of-suzuki-car-in-belgrade-serbia-suzuki-is-japanese-multination.html?term=suzuki&vti=o46on9gx6t3u9ix2ab-1-7
