'No improvement' in municipalities' accountability as just 16% get clean audits
South Africa's broken municipalities were back in the spotlight on Wednesday when Auditor-General (AG) Tsakani Maluleke presented the audit outcomes for the 2020/21 financial year.
Just 16% of the country's municipalities received clean audits. - that's 41 out of 257 municipalities.
Maluleke reported a slight increase in clean audits, with 27 municipalities maintaining their clean audit status and 14 achieving a clean audit for the first time. Six, however, lost that status.
The Western Cape was the best performing province, receiving 22 clean audits.
In the Free State and North West not a single municipality got a clean audit.
Access the full report on the 2020-21 audit outcomes here: https://t.co/n0WtKdgQDp #AGReport pic.twitter.com/YPBHYcK4PE— Auditor-General SA (@AuditorGen_SA) June 15, 2022
"Local government is characterised by accountability and service delivery failures, poor governance, weak institutional capacity, and instability" said the AG.
“It is now time to activate the accountability ecosystem to shift the culture in local government towards performance, integrity, transparency and accountability.”
RELATED: Most municipalities in South Africa are toast, except for the W Cape - MFSI
Is part of the problem at a very basic level, one of simple bookkeeping?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Mabatho Sedikela, Agsa's Head of Audit: Provincial.
Today we launched our report on the state of local government, a five-year picture... Amongst the details we have shared are that the fundamental principles around credible financial reporting are found wanting.Mabatho Sedikela, Head of Audit: Provincial - Auditor-General of South Africa
Those are the basics that allow the municipality to account for the money that they receive from National Treasury, spend it in an appropriate manner, put transparency on how that is done... to take care of service delivery...Mabatho Sedikela, Head of Audit: Provincial - Auditor-General of South Africa
Sedikela says the AG's office has this year exercised its powers by delving into the municipalities who receive a "disclaimer of audit opinion". That's when the auditee provided insufficient evidence in the form of documentation on which to base an audit opinion.
For us it means that the residents of those municipalities are not enjoying basic services... We've issued MIs on substantial harm to the community; we've also issued MIs on substantial harm to the institution...Mabatho Sedikela, Head of Audit: Provincial - Auditor-General of South Africa
Listen to the interview on The Money Show:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'No improvement' in municipalities' accountability as just 16% get clean audits
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SEil0rBUP6U
More from Business
Helping SA's youth avoid costly loans to make ends meet - Bryan Habana
Motheo Khoaripe interviews former Springbok Bryan Habana, co-founder of the Earned Wage Access platform Paymenow.Read More
Tolokazi Beer founder has big plans after surviving lockdown booze ban ordeal
An in-depth interview with brewmaster Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela, founder of Tolokazi Craft Beer - on The Money ShowRead More
June 16 also recognises the 200m migrant workers sending money to their families
The Money Show talks to Andy Jury, Group CEO of Mukuru, about the International Day of Family Remittances (IDFR).Read More
US Fed's 75 bps rate hike: 'Remember SA inflation not as high as rest of world'
The Money Show interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) about the ripple effects of the biggest US rate hike since 1994.Read More
How Skills Empire is bridging the gap between job availability and the youth
Amy MacIver speaks to Zimkitha Gebeda, the managing director of Skills Empire about what the organisation is doing to alleviate youth unemployment in the country.Read More
How airports use innovative activation pop-ups post-COVID-19 restrictions
Lester Kiewit speaks to the managing director of HaveYouHeard Marketing, Kirsty Bissett, about the latest in the world of airport activations.Read More
The importance of raising a ‘money saver’ generation
You can start teaching young ones the fundamentals of finance from a young age, as Africa Melane learns.Read More
Buying an appliance? A credit card perk can extend your warranty period
Wendy Knowler makes a big discovery this week and shares the info on The Money Show.Read More
Suzuki outsells SA favourite Toyota - 'cheeky, but unlikely to be sustained'
Branding expert Andy Rice chats to Bruce Whitfield about why Suzuki's passenger car sales topped other SA favourites in May.Read More
More from Local
The fight for jobs continues to fuel N3 truck blockages - RFA
Mandy Wiener spoke to the CEO of Road Freight Association (RFA), Gavin Kelly, about the N3 blockade in KwaZulu-Natal.Read More
Runners and cyclists unite against poor security and infrastructure maintenance
Mandy Weiner spoke to Phillip Ralehlaka about their demands over the lack of security and poor infrastructure maintenance that leave them vulnerable to crime.Read More
How SA's youth empower their communities, despite social challenges
Thabo Mdluli interviews Miss South Africa Township finalist, Mitchell Ntlatleng and Activating Youth Activism podcast host, Siphesihle Mbhele about their individual efforts as young people improving their communities.Read More
SASSA clears R350 COVID-19 SRD grant processing backlog
SASSA has paid about 750,000 claims with more expected soon.Read More
Sama blames GP health dept of secrecy in Dr de Maayer's disciplinary hearing
Thabo Mdluli speaks to the South African Medical Association vice chairperson Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa for more.Read More
'Dino Expo' and its founder being investigated after suspicious activity
Lester Kiewet spoke to spokesperson at Real Dinosaurs Lisa Smibert, who was unfortunately got caught up in this situation as the Dino Expo used her shows pictures and people thought she was linked to the scam.Read More
'Inhumane' to deny parents right to bury foetus younger than 26 weeks - activist
Lester Kiewit spoke to Sonja Smith of Voice of the Unborn Baby, about the ConCourt ruling relating to the rights of parents who want to bury a foetus younger than 26 weeks.Read More
Namibia cancels assets preservation order related to Ramaphosa farm robbery
In a statement issued on Thursday, Namibian police said that they had identified individuals, bank accounts and various properties including lodges, houses and vehicles suspected to have been purchased with proceeds from the crime.Read More
Too soon to say if cold weather is the coldest on record - SA Weather Service
This comes after the weather authority recorded lows of -1 in some parts of the country during the week.Read More
More from Politics
ANC: Journalists weren't trapped but asked to wait inside Luthuli House
Journalists were there to attend a media briefing but some later reported that they had been trapped in the building for at least an hour.Read More
'It's about the principle,' says Cosatu about government salary increases
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Cosatu Parliamentary Coordinator Matthew Parks about the 2022 salary increases of government office bearers.Read More
We are not where we are supposed to be today: Politicians commemorate Youth Day
South African politicians expressed their views on the state of South Africa's young people on Youth Day.Read More
YONELA DIKO: ANC is not bold enough for a developmental state
Fundamentally, in a 'developmental state' government intervenes in the markets and take charge of some key industries while trying to level the playing field between big and new entities.Read More
Ramaphosa stands by his decision to suspend Mkhwebane - Presidency
Busisiwe Mkhwebane was suspended almost a week ago pending the outcome of the parliamentary impeachment proceedings.Read More
Protracted revision of Electoral Amendment Bill proves 'difficult': Expert
Thabo Mdluli chats to UNISA political science professor, Dirk Kotze, on what is causing the additional extension in the revision of the bill.Read More
Pressure mounts on Ramaphosa as Niehaus also lays criminal complaint against him
Some members, including suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule’s ally, Carl Niehaus, have also laid a criminal complaint against Ramaphosa.Read More
Defend our Democracy: Ramaphosa should see his anti-corruption promises through
Mandy Weiner interviews the organisation's convenor, reverend Moss Ntlha on what prompted the call for transparency from the president.Read More
YONELA DIKO: Has Arthur Fraser broken a decades-long norm for State Security?
Fraser uses his closeness with people he could only have known because of his old privileged position at SSA to trust him with information to attack a sitting President he does not favour.Read More