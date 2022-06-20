When life is too short clean your own kicks, join the club





Baarabetswe Mathebula founded the mobile sneaker laundry, Clean Kicks Club in November last year. The business currently offers convenience and service to clients around the Johannesburg and Pretoria area with the aim of expanding by opening its first physical sneaker laundry.

The business started as a side gig but in March 2022 Baarabetswe was retrenched and decided to use this new chapter in his life to lean harder into entrepreneurship. He devoted more time and resources to carefully scale up Clean Kicks Club which has been well received by his clients.

I started the business on a very small scale in November last year, just testing out the market with my 'customer focused convenience' based business model and slowly started to see growth. Baarabetswe Mathebula, founder - Clean Kicks Club

The business concept is centred around being a social atmosphere for sneaker enthusiasts to connect. Clean Kicks Club, still in its infancy stages employs 2 people with plans to grow and create sustainable jobs. Mathebula is actively looking for more ways to buy and support local businesses in his daily operations.

I would love to grow the business to a point where I have delivery bikes that are running around taking care of our customers. Baarabetswe Mathebula, founder - Clean Kicks Club

Clean Kicks Club is available for booking through their WhatsApp number, Instagram profile and on email.