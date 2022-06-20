When life is too short clean your own kicks, join the club
Baarabetswe Mathebula founded the mobile sneaker laundry, Clean Kicks Club in November last year. The business currently offers convenience and service to clients around the Johannesburg and Pretoria area with the aim of expanding by opening its first physical sneaker laundry.
Click below to hear Gugu Mhlungu speak to the young entrepreneur for the backstory...
The business started as a side gig but in March 2022 Baarabetswe was retrenched and decided to use this new chapter in his life to lean harder into entrepreneurship. He devoted more time and resources to carefully scale up Clean Kicks Club which has been well received by his clients.
I started the business on a very small scale in November last year, just testing out the market with my 'customer focused convenience' based business model and slowly started to see growth.Baarabetswe Mathebula, founder - Clean Kicks Club
The business concept is centred around being a social atmosphere for sneaker enthusiasts to connect. Clean Kicks Club, still in its infancy stages employs 2 people with plans to grow and create sustainable jobs. Mathebula is actively looking for more ways to buy and support local businesses in his daily operations.
I would love to grow the business to a point where I have delivery bikes that are running around taking care of our customers.Baarabetswe Mathebula, founder - Clean Kicks Club
Clean Kicks Club is available for booking through their WhatsApp number, Instagram profile and on email.
More from Business
How lockdown changed the relationship between landlords and restaurant owners
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Grace Harding, CEO of Ocean Basket.Read More
Discovery Bank takes off with SAA in new partnership following Comair grounding
Bruce Whitfield interviews Discovery Bank CEO, Hylton Kallner.Read More
Amazon is coming for Takealot in South Africa
The largest online store in the world will soon launch a marketplace in South Africa.Read More
Collection cars: 'Buy a Merc 500SL for R250K – a fraction of price of a new car'
Motheo Khoaripe interviews Kevin Derrick, co-founder of Creative Cars.Read More
Eskom warns that power grid under strain, chance of power cuts high
The ailing utility said that power cuts may be implemented at short notice during evening peaks between 5pm and 10pm on Monday evening.Read More
Selling property? Why you're struggling, and how to make it attractive to buyers
Africa Melane asks Rowan Alexander (Alexander Swart Property) for advice for those who are thinking of selling their homes.Read More
How DStv subscribers are becoming less and less valuable
Gugu Mhlungu speaks to independent television critic Thinus Ferreira on pay-TV consumer trends and on why DStv subscribers are becoming less and less valuable.Read More
Exploring the ASMR video phenomenon: 'It lulls me to sleep every night'
Sara-Jayne King chats to ASMR Rosy, a popular local 'autonomous sensory meridian response' artist.Read More
Helping SA's youth avoid costly loans to make ends meet - Bryan Habana
Motheo Khoaripe interviews former Springbok Bryan Habana, co-founder of the Earned Wage Access platform Paymenow.Read More