When life is too short clean your own kicks, join the club

Today at 21:05
Volvo Car SA philosophy and manufacturing
Guests
Greg Maruszewski - MD at Volvo Car SA
Today at 22:05
How to make our democratic system more accountable
Guests
Songezo Zibi
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
No Items to show
Latest Local
Soweto residents pray for the best on missing Khaya Magadla's birthday On the eighth day of the search and recovery operation, officials again returned empty-handed after Magadla fell into a manhole at... 20 June 2022 7:35 PM
Discovery Bank takes off with SAA in new partnership following Comair grounding Bruce Whitfield interviews Discovery Bank CEO, Hylton Kallner. 20 June 2022 7:15 PM
Special Tribunal reserves judgment on R150m Digital Vibes case Mandy Wiener speaks to the Special Tribunal spokesperson, Advocate Selby Makgotho, to get the details. 20 June 2022 4:37 PM
View all Local
Service delivery woes have rubbed up Soweto residents the wrong way Mandy speaks to EWN Reporter Nokukhanya Mntambo, on protests from Soweto residents. 20 June 2022 3:40 PM
Final volumes of State Capture Report submitted electronically this evening In a statement issued by the secretary of the commission, Itumeleng Mosala, it said that due to certain challenges it was unable t... 18 June 2022 6:54 PM
Bull named Cumulus auctioned for R1.65m at Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm President Cyril Ramaphosa is one of 16 breeders who had their cattle on show on Saturday. He was also present at the event which w... 18 June 2022 5:19 PM
View all Politics
How lockdown changed the relationship between landlords and restaurant owners Bruce Whitfield speaks to Grace Harding, CEO of Ocean Basket. 20 June 2022 7:52 PM
Discovery Bank takes off with SAA in new partnership following Comair grounding Bruce Whitfield interviews Discovery Bank CEO, Hylton Kallner. 20 June 2022 7:15 PM
Amazon is coming for Takealot in South Africa The largest online store in the world will soon launch a marketplace in South Africa. 20 June 2022 4:13 PM
View all Business
How lockdown changed the relationship between landlords and restaurant owners Bruce Whitfield speaks to Grace Harding, CEO of Ocean Basket. 20 June 2022 7:52 PM
Amazon is coming for Takealot in South Africa The largest online store in the world will soon launch a marketplace in South Africa. 20 June 2022 4:13 PM
Man pays R305 million to have steak with Warren Buffett Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 20 June 2022 3:44 PM
View all Lifestyle
Passion for rugby made my parents think I was suicidal - John Robbie Relebogile Mabotja was speaking to former 702 talk show host and media personality John Robbie on the Upside of Failure feature. 17 June 2022 6:00 PM
Case against Elton Jantjies provisionally withdrawn Janjties was arrested at OR Tambo international airport last month for allegedly contravening the Civil Aviation Act.  17 June 2022 5:27 PM
'One of my dreams came true' - Buitendag on Laureus ambassadorship Pippa Hudson chats to Olympic medalist Bianca Buitendag on her recent appointment as the Laureus Sport for Good Foundation SA amba... 17 June 2022 4:21 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Video of the Kolisi's cutting a rug garners 1.5 million views on TikTok Siya Kolisi, his wife Rachel and their family took to TikTok to take part in the latest dance challenge doing the rounds. 20 June 2022 1:50 PM
Zip Zapping across ZA! Iconic Cape Town circus heads to JHB with brand new show Cape Town-based Zip Zap Circus will soon be seen in Joburg, as they head to The Teatro at Montecasino with their show, MOYA Live. 20 June 2022 1:37 PM
Have you heard of sleep divorce? TV host Carson Daly has done it Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 June 2022 9:53 AM
View all Entertainment
'British troops must be ready to fight Russia on the battlefield' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 20 June 2022 3:33 PM
More than 1.5 billion people suffer hearing loss globally The World Health Organization estimates that in just more than two decades this number will exceed 2.5 billion. 18 June 2022 10:03 AM
June 16 also recognises the 200m migrant workers sending money to their families The Money Show talks to Andy Jury, Group CEO of Mukuru, about the International Day of Family Remittances (IDFR). 16 June 2022 8:40 PM
View all World
30% of Africa's vaccine requirements must be procured from local producers - AU Bruce Whitfield talks to Aspen Pharmacare's Stavros Nicolaou who's been attending an African Union meeting in Addis Ababa. 15 June 2022 7:58 PM
This Youth Month, turn SA's unemployment nightmare into a bold dream South African businesses can fight against national youth unemployment by providing working opportunities through YES. 14 June 2022 12:34 PM
Pitso Mosimane, Al Ahly agree to part ways It came after Mosimane met with Al Ahly's top management to discuss his future with the club. 13 June 2022 4:56 PM
View all Africa
Service delivery woes have rubbed up Soweto residents the wrong way Mandy speaks to EWN Reporter Nokukhanya Mntambo, on protests from Soweto residents. 20 June 2022 3:40 PM
AMO RAMELA: Not 'Sarafina!' again: how film & TV lets us down one more time The lack of South African film and TV industry documenting SA history has subjected us to 'Sarafina!'. 16 June 2022 4:00 PM
Buying an appliance? A credit card perk can extend your warranty period Wendy Knowler makes a big discovery this week and shares the info on The Money Show. 15 June 2022 9:27 PM
View all Opinion
When life is too short clean your own kicks, join the club

by Kopano Mohlala
Tags:
gugu mhlungu
sme
Baarabetswe Mathebula
mobile sneaker laundry
Clean Kicks Club
Small Business Check in

A mobile sneaker laundry that offers convenience and great service when it comes to taking care of your sneaker care needs.

Baarabetswe Mathebula founded the mobile sneaker laundry, Clean Kicks Club in November last year. The business currently offers convenience and service to clients around the Johannesburg and Pretoria area with the aim of expanding by opening its first physical sneaker laundry.

Click below to hear Gugu Mhlungu speak to the young entrepreneur for the backstory...

The business started as a side gig but in March 2022 Baarabetswe was retrenched and decided to use this new chapter in his life to lean harder into entrepreneurship. He devoted more time and resources to carefully scale up Clean Kicks Club which has been well received by his clients.

I started the business on a very small scale in November last year, just testing out the market with my 'customer focused convenience' based business model and slowly started to see growth.

Baarabetswe Mathebula, founder - Clean Kicks Club

The business concept is centred around being a social atmosphere for sneaker enthusiasts to connect. Clean Kicks Club, still in its infancy stages employs 2 people with plans to grow and create sustainable jobs. Mathebula is actively looking for more ways to buy and support local businesses in his daily operations.

I would love to grow the business to a point where I have delivery bikes that are running around taking care of our customers.

Baarabetswe Mathebula, founder - Clean Kicks Club

Clean Kicks Club is available for booking through their WhatsApp number, Instagram profile and on email.




