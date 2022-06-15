A cancer treatment that hopefully goes viral

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 21:05
Profile Interview with one of South Africa's loved actress, Kgomotso Christopher
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Kgomotso Christopher - Spokesperson and chair at Naledi Theatre Awards
Today at 22:05
South Africans Doing Great Things with Mbali Blose
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Mbali Blose - Founder of Blosem Foundation
Today at 23:05
Voices and Choices
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
The fight for jobs continues to fuel N3 truck blockages - RFA Mandy Wiener spoke to the CEO of Road Freight Association (RFA), Gavin Kelly, about the N3 blockade in KwaZulu-Natal. 17 June 2022 3:04 PM
Runners and cyclists unite against poor security and infrastructure maintenance Mandy Weiner spoke to Phillip Ralehlaka about their demands over the lack of security and poor infrastructure maintenance that lea... 17 June 2022 2:43 PM
How SA's youth empower their communities, despite social challenges Thabo Mdluli interviews Miss South Africa Township finalist, Mitchell Ntlatleng and Activating Youth Activism podcast host, Siphes... 17 June 2022 2:39 PM
View all Local
ANC: Journalists weren't trapped but asked to wait inside Luthuli House Journalists were there to attend a media briefing but some later reported that they had been trapped in the building for at least... 17 June 2022 3:51 PM
'It's about the principle,' says Cosatu about government salary increases Refilwe Moloto speaks to Cosatu Parliamentary Coordinator Matthew Parks about the 2022 salary increases of government office beare... 17 June 2022 8:04 AM
We are not where we are supposed to be today: Politicians commemorate Youth Day South African politicians expressed their views on the state of South Africa's young people on Youth Day. 16 June 2022 6:33 PM
View all Politics
Helping SA's youth avoid costly loans to make ends meet - Bryan Habana Motheo Khoaripe interviews former Springbok Bryan Habana, co-founder of the Earned Wage Access platform Paymenow. 16 June 2022 10:29 PM
Tolokazi Beer founder has big plans after surviving lockdown booze ban ordeal An in-depth interview with brewmaster Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela, founder of Tolokazi Craft Beer - on The Money Show 16 June 2022 9:24 PM
June 16 also recognises the 200m migrant workers sending money to their families The Money Show talks to Andy Jury, Group CEO of Mukuru, about the International Day of Family Remittances (IDFR). 16 June 2022 8:40 PM
View all Business
Passion for rugby made my parents think I was suicidal - John Robbie Relebogile Mabotja was speaking to former 702 talk show host and media personality John Robbie on the Upside of Failure feature. 17 June 2022 6:00 PM
'One of my dreams came true' - Buitendag on Laureus ambassadorship Pippa Hudson chats to Olympic medalist Bianca Buitendag on her recent appointment as the Laureus Sport for Good Foundation SA amba... 17 June 2022 4:21 PM
How can you manage jealousy in a relationship? An expert weighs in Thabo Mdluli spoke to relationship coach and author, Paula Quinsee about how to deal with a jealous partner. 17 June 2022 1:02 PM
View all Lifestyle
Case against Elton Jantjies provisionally withdrawn Janjties was arrested at OR Tambo international airport last month for allegedly contravening the Civil Aviation Act.  17 June 2022 5:27 PM
CSA names Proteas Women squad to tour England South Africa begin the tour with a once-off Test match, their first since 2014, before taking on the World Cup finalists in three... 17 June 2022 3:50 PM
Leach, Swanepoel double Team SA's medal tally at World Para Swimming Champs Leach and Swanepoel each picked up a bronze medal and Christian Sadie finished fourth in the men’s S7 100m backstroke, breaking an... 16 June 2022 6:14 PM
View all Sport
AMO RAMELA: Not 'Sarafina!' again: how film & TV lets us down one more time The lack of South African film and TV industry documenting SA history has subjected us to 'Sarafina!'. 16 June 2022 4:00 PM
These are the Real Housewives of Cape Town - but have you heard of any of them? It's real-ly happening! The Cape Town edition of the hugely popular Real Housewives franchise is coming to Mzansi Magic in July. 14 June 2022 11:19 AM
WATCH: 'I'm enjoying myself,' 67-year-old man crowd surfing goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 June 2022 9:44 AM
View all Entertainment
June 16 also recognises the 200m migrant workers sending money to their families The Money Show talks to Andy Jury, Group CEO of Mukuru, about the International Day of Family Remittances (IDFR). 16 June 2022 8:40 PM
US Fed's 75 bps rate hike: 'Remember SA inflation not as high as rest of world' The Money Show interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) about the ripple effects of the biggest US rate hike since 1994. 16 June 2022 6:52 PM
[VIDEO] Students present pride flags at graduation protesting anti-gay policies The video, showing students handing Pride flags to Washington's SPU president, has gone viral after being posted on TikTok. 15 June 2022 9:06 AM
View all World
30% of Africa's vaccine requirements must be procured from local producers - AU Bruce Whitfield talks to Aspen Pharmacare's Stavros Nicolaou who's been attending an African Union meeting in Addis Ababa. 15 June 2022 7:58 PM
This Youth Month, turn SA’s unemployment nightmare into a bold dream South African businesses can fight against national youth unemployment by providing working opportunities through YES. 14 June 2022 12:34 PM
Pitso Mosimane, Al Ahly agree to part ways It came after Mosimane met with Al Ahly's top management to discuss his future with the club. 13 June 2022 4:56 PM
View all Africa
AMO RAMELA: Not 'Sarafina!' again: how film & TV lets us down one more time The lack of South African film and TV industry documenting SA history has subjected us to 'Sarafina!'. 16 June 2022 4:00 PM
Buying an appliance? A credit card perk can extend your warranty period Wendy Knowler makes a big discovery this week and shares the info on The Money Show. 15 June 2022 9:27 PM
Suzuki outsells SA favourite Toyota - 'cheeky, but unlikely to be sustained' Branding expert Andy Rice chats to Bruce Whitfield about why Suzuki's passenger car sales topped other SA favourites in May. 15 June 2022 8:23 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

A cancer treatment that hopefully goes viral

15 June 2022 7:15 PM
by Colin Cullis
Tags:
Digital technology
BusinessUnusual

A cancer treatment that uses a virus to target and infect cancer cells

Vaxinia or CF 33 is a modified pox virus that is part of a new type of virus known as oncolytic virus. It targets colon, lung, breast, ovarian and pancreatic cancers.

It will infect and then replicate itself inside a cancer cell before killing it. It also stimulates the immune system to identify the cancer cell as been one the body should destroy, so that even cells it does not infect will be targeted. Finally it makes the cancer cell absorb a tracer chemical, which allows for better imaging to spot where the cancer cells are in the body to track growth or decline and to allow for radiation therapy to be used if needed to better target the area that contains the tumour.

First human trials now underway

If a pox virus rings a bell, it's because it is from the family of viruses that were first used to create a vaccine that eventually led us to eradicate smallpox. A deactivated-virus vaccine is inert and intended to trigger the body to identify it so that should the actual virus infect the body it will be attacked. The new mRNA vaccines used for Covid use our healthy cells to create the markers of the corona virus to allow our body to identify and attack the actual virus.

This trial uses a virus that works like other viruses but have been modified to both target only cancer cells and do work to help the body identify other cancer cells.

One of the names to remember should this prove to be as encouraging as the early results suggest is Yuman Fong, his 30 years of research have led to this human trial. If successful the company Imugene will be a name to watch and a share to consider.

This comes after 30 years of research but it is a discovery that is over a century old. Doctors noted in the early 1900s that cancer patients with tumours that were unlucky enough to also contract a viral infection saw the tumours sometimes shrink as a consequence, the catch was that usually the cancer and the infection proved too much to allow patients to recover even though the cancer became less of an issue. The most unexpected case was a woman in Italy who was being treated for cancer but that had also been bitten by a dog with rabies. The rabies vaccine was given to treat the rabies infection but it also reportedly cleared her cervical cancer and remained that way for another eight years.

Medicine unfortunately has no shortage of stories of hope that turn out to be lucky only for some or hard to reproduce, it has taken till now for us to get to the point where we are ready for human trials.

Helping the body find Cancer cells

This is not the only encouraging cancer related news, another small study looking to treat rectal cancer used a drug that reacts to cancer cells to allow the patient’s own T cells to recognise the cancer cells and kill them. Only 18 patients took part who expected they may still need to get radiation, chemotherapy or surgery after the treatment, but after getting a dose about once a month for six months all reported that their cancer had reduced to being undetectable. It remains to be seen if it also keeps the cancer from returning but after two years it appears to still be successful.

Searching for bacterial infections and fighting cancer

Other research also looking to enable the body’s own T cells to better find and destroy cells that had become infected with bacteria allowed them to discover not only that the cells could find and detect the cells with bacteria but that they could find cancer cells too. Further research showed that those T cells could find many types of cancer cells and so there is ongoing research to better enable a person’s T cells to develop or replicate the cancer fighting abilities

Bacteria fighting cancers

We are covered inside and out with very important bacteria that help us thrive, but those that are deadly to us get most news coverage. Another set may also help in dealing with cancer. Using bacteria to target and infect cancer cells can use the cancer cells to reproduce and spread to other cancer cells.

Viruses that deliver hard to supply drugs

There are drugs that are either very useful or very toxic to certain cells, but are either hard to administer or harmful when applied indiscriminately. Virus may once again be the answer. By modifying the virus to only target a specific cell type, the virus could work as a tiny syringe, attaching itself to the cell and injecting the drug.

This range of developing therapies offer a boost to the current options that while attempting to be specific still affect healthy cells. Combining these options could not only make cancer treatment more effective it will hopefully also make treatment much less taxing for patients.

Good medicine does not always mean good business

If the trials prove successful, you can imagine that the interest in Imugene the company that has developed and patented these types of therapies will not only be set to rise quickly but possibly acquired by another company that would want to make the most from significant profits it could generate.

To be fair to who and why research is sponsored in the first place is that businesses hope to discover something that will earn a good return and make enough to fund the next area of research. Most research is expensive, time consuming and often does not result in anything that will recover the research costs let alone make a profit.

Should this be a gold mine, is it acceptable for the patent owner to look to make as much as it can from it?

Society will have some impact on this but ultimately regulators will need to determine the acceptable levels. A lot of research is being paid for by US companies in part because regulators allow businesses to earn the maximum they can from their patents.

Making a life saving treatment affordably available is not a simple calculation. Cancer doesn't discriminate between developed or developing economies and so raises the question if those in rich countries should pay more just because they can or what to do if someone decides to travel to a poor country that has low cost treatment to save money.

Like most solutions to long standing problems that face humanity, they tend to come with new challenges that are likely to be long standing problems facing humanity.

For those that can beat cancer as a consequence of this, they will gladly face those new challenges.




15 June 2022 7:15 PM
by Colin Cullis
Tags:
Digital technology
BusinessUnusual

More from Business Unusual

Electric vehicles are coming whether Eskom is ready or not

8 June 2022 7:15 PM

South Africa might be behind on the electric vehicle transformation, but things are beginning to change.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Love is a four-letter word, so is data

1 June 2022 7:15 PM

Online dating is destined to become the most popular for younger generations

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Geoengineering - a climate get out of jail or risk to all humanity?

25 May 2022 7:15 PM

We need to do more reduce global warming, but this may come at a high cost.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Does South Africa need China to save Eskom?

19 May 2022 9:45 AM

The answer is a definitive yes and an absolute no.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

When and why countries declare war

11 May 2022 7:15 PM

Most would say the fighting in Ukraine is a war, but Russia doesn’t, at least not yet.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Netflix, the rebels, are under attack as the empire strikes back

4 May 2022 7:15 PM

Lessons from a galaxy far far away about what the streaming wars means for us.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Elon Musk - overstretched or just getting started

20 April 2022 7:15 PM

Has the world’s richest man risen to a point of incompetence?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

War and peace - what conflict does for innovation

13 April 2022 7:15 PM

It is sad that sometimes the unintended consequence of war is progress

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Oil, an amazing and terrible commodity

6 April 2022 7:15 PM

Without it, we may have missed the second industrial revolution and killed all the whales.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Are employers justified to monitor employees?

30 March 2022 7:15 PM

There is a line between optimising productivity and invading privacy

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Namibia cancels assets preservation order related to Ramaphosa farm robbery

Local

Shortage of healthcare workers in SA a concern - Board of Healthcare Funders

Local

HSF heads to court over govt move to cancel Zim Exemption Permits

Local

EWN Highlights

Khaya Magadla, Soweto boy who fell in manhole, still not found

17 June 2022 7:06 PM

Cosatu protest: KZN vows to engage national govt on persistent fuel price hikes

17 June 2022 6:02 PM

Mbalula: Truckers' recurrent N3 blockades could 'potentially sabotage economy'

17 June 2022 5:31 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA