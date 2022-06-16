Joburg City Guide: Five Father's day events for the family





JOHANNESBURG - Brace the cold weather and create precious family moments with these indoor events.

Give Dad something to smile about this Father's Day weekend.

Enjoy a live stand-up comedy night, watch a fleet of superfast automobiles or grab some grub and a beer - the list is endless.

THREE IS COMPANY - LIVE COMEDY AT THE BIOSCOPE

Here's your chance to bond with Dad by ending off the week with belly-aching laughter at The Bioscope independent cinema's live stand-up comedy showcase.

Comedic trio Bongani Dube, Gavin Kelly and Mo Mothebe, will be performing on stage on Thursday, Friday and Saturday night.

Shows start at 20:00 and you can get your ticket from R150.

Visit their website for more information.

SPIT BRAAI AT THE CRADLE OF HUMANKIND

Maropeng and the Sterkfontein Caves in the Cradle of Humankind are hosting a Father’s Day spit braai lunch at their Tumulus Restaurant.

The menu includes a range of South African favourites such as potato bake, grilled lamb and a yummy malva pudding.

Purchase your tickets online here.

BEER & BURGER FATHERS DAY

Take your dad out to Chicago's Piano Bar in Randpark Ridge for a lunch and beers special.

Two burgers and chips for R99 and a draft beer for R25.

Visit the restaurant at Shop 15, Honeycrest Centre, Beyers Naude Dr, Randpark Ridge, Johannesburg, 2169 or online here.

COFFEE AND SUPERCARS AT MELROSE ARCH

Picture: Pixabay

Melrose Arch has a spectacular display of supercars for Father’s Day.

Superfast, sexy and seductive luxury wheels will be on show.

Expect to see machines including the McLaren 720S Spider, McLaren GT, Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Aston Martin DBX and Lotus Emira.

Treat Dad to lunch at one of Melrose Arch’s restaurants while enjoying the sound of engines and speed in the background. Restaurant bookings essential.

The display is from 11am – 2pm.

Venue: Whiteley Rd and Piazza, with a DJ on the Piazza

HONOUR THE FATHERS FATHER'S DAY CONCERT 2022

NIROX Sculpture Park celebrates Father’s Day with a musical ensemble featuring some of South Africa’s finest acoustic musicians and poets.

Catch iconic musician and activist Vusi Mahlasela - who has graced world stages to share his songs and poetry for over 30 years.

He also had the honour to perform at the first democratically elected president, Nelson Mandela's inauguration.

On Sunday 19 June, catch Bongeziwe Mabandla, Isandi Nawe, Matthew Dickinson, Tubatsi Moloi, Lerato Lichaba

Purchase your tickets online here, children under 10 years old enter for free.

This article first appeared on EWN : Joburg City Guide: Five Father's day events for the family