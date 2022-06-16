Joburg City Guide: Five Father's day events for the family
JOHANNESBURG - Brace the cold weather and create precious family moments with these indoor events.
Give Dad something to smile about this Father's Day weekend.
Enjoy a live stand-up comedy night, watch a fleet of superfast automobiles or grab some grub and a beer - the list is endless.
THREE IS COMPANY - LIVE COMEDY AT THE BIOSCOPE
Here's your chance to bond with Dad by ending off the week with belly-aching laughter at The Bioscope independent cinema's live stand-up comedy showcase.
Comedic trio Bongani Dube, Gavin Kelly and Mo Mothebe, will be performing on stage on Thursday, Friday and Saturday night.
Shows start at 20:00 and you can get your ticket from R150.
Visit their website for more information.
SPIT BRAAI AT THE CRADLE OF HUMANKIND
Maropeng and the Sterkfontein Caves in the Cradle of Humankind are hosting a Father’s Day spit braai lunch at their Tumulus Restaurant.
The menu includes a range of South African favourites such as potato bake, grilled lamb and a yummy malva pudding.
Purchase your tickets online here.
BEER & BURGER FATHERS DAY
Take your dad out to Chicago's Piano Bar in Randpark Ridge for a lunch and beers special.
Two burgers and chips for R99 and a draft beer for R25.
Visit the restaurant at Shop 15, Honeycrest Centre, Beyers Naude Dr, Randpark Ridge, Johannesburg, 2169 or online here.
COFFEE AND SUPERCARS AT MELROSE ARCH
Melrose Arch has a spectacular display of supercars for Father’s Day.
Superfast, sexy and seductive luxury wheels will be on show.
Expect to see machines including the McLaren 720S Spider, McLaren GT, Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Aston Martin DBX and Lotus Emira.
Treat Dad to lunch at one of Melrose Arch’s restaurants while enjoying the sound of engines and speed in the background. Restaurant bookings essential.
The display is from 11am – 2pm.
Venue: Whiteley Rd and Piazza, with a DJ on the Piazza
HONOUR THE FATHERS FATHER'S DAY CONCERT 2022
NIROX Sculpture Park celebrates Father’s Day with a musical ensemble featuring some of South Africa’s finest acoustic musicians and poets.
Catch iconic musician and activist Vusi Mahlasela - who has graced world stages to share his songs and poetry for over 30 years.
He also had the honour to perform at the first democratically elected president, Nelson Mandela's inauguration.
On Sunday 19 June, catch Bongeziwe Mabandla, Isandi Nawe, Matthew Dickinson, Tubatsi Moloi, Lerato Lichaba
Purchase your tickets online here, children under 10 years old enter for free.
This article first appeared on EWN : Joburg City Guide: Five Father's day events for the family
Source : Pixabay
More from Lifestyle
Passion for rugby made my parents think I was suicidal - John Robbie
Relebogile Mabotja was speaking to former 702 talk show host and media personality John Robbie on the Upside of Failure feature.Read More
'One of my dreams came true' - Buitendag on Laureus ambassadorship
Pippa Hudson chats to Olympic medalist Bianca Buitendag on her recent appointment as the Laureus Sport for Good Foundation SA ambassador.Read More
How can you manage jealousy in a relationship? An expert weighs in
Thabo Mdluli spoke to relationship coach and author, Paula Quinsee about how to deal with a jealous partner.Read More
'Idols' winner Luyolo Yiba bringing 'good energy and vibes' to Braam on Saturday
Clement Manyathela spoke to singer/songwriter, Luyolo Yiba.Read More
WATCH: Basketball player performing CPR on collapsed referee goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Helping SA's youth avoid costly loans to make ends meet - Bryan Habana
Motheo Khoaripe interviews former Springbok Bryan Habana, co-founder of the Earned Wage Access platform Paymenow.Read More
Tolokazi Beer founder has big plans after surviving lockdown booze ban ordeal
An in-depth interview with brewmaster Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela, founder of Tolokazi Craft Beer - on The Money ShowRead More
June 16 also recognises the 200m migrant workers sending money to their families
The Money Show talks to Andy Jury, Group CEO of Mukuru, about the International Day of Family Remittances (IDFR).Read More
AMO RAMELA: Not 'Sarafina!' again: how film & TV lets us down one more time
The lack of South African film and TV industry documenting SA history has subjected us to 'Sarafina!'.Read More