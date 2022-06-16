Future of SA's youth should not be limited to Youth Day, says DA's Gana
Democratic Alliance Gauteng Shadow MEC for Economic Development Makashule Gana speaks to Ray White about how the government can reverse youth unemployment by partnering with the youth.
He says advising young people on the development of the country's economy is crucial - wondering whether the country has the capacity to involve youth in planning for a brighter future.
In his opinion piece on Daily Maverick , Gana noted that 28 years into democracy, many young people he has interacted with have lost all hope in this government, and our young people's dreams have been stolen by government leaders, many of whom should be pensioners.
He believes that in South Africa - being young means being unemployed and increases one's chances of becoming a victim of violent crime, addiction to drugs or pursuing crime to survive.
What worries me is that when there are funds that are set aside to train young people, two years will pass and those funds won’t be spent.Makashule Gana, DA Gauteng Shadow MEC for Economic Development
He adds we need to treat our youth as partners.
We need to recognise that the world is changing to upskill the young people that are sitting at home.Makashule Gana, DA Gauteng Shadow MEC for Economic Development
Listen to the audio for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Future of SA's youth should not be limited to Youth Day, says DA's Gana
More from Local
The fight for jobs continues to fuel N3 truck blockages - RFA
Mandy Wiener spoke to the CEO of Road Freight Association (RFA), Gavin Kelly, about the N3 blockade in KwaZulu-Natal.Read More
Runners and cyclists unite against poor security and infrastructure maintenance
Mandy Weiner spoke to Phillip Ralehlaka about their demands over the lack of security and poor infrastructure maintenance that leave them vulnerable to crime.Read More
How SA's youth empower their communities, despite social challenges
Thabo Mdluli interviews Miss South Africa Township finalist, Mitchell Ntlatleng and Activating Youth Activism podcast host, Siphesihle Mbhele about their individual efforts as young people improving their communities.Read More
SASSA clears R350 COVID-19 SRD grant processing backlog
SASSA has paid about 750,000 claims with more expected soon.Read More
Sama blames GP health dept of secrecy in Dr de Maayer's disciplinary hearing
Thabo Mdluli speaks to the South African Medical Association vice chairperson Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa for more.Read More
'Dino Expo' and its founder being investigated after suspicious activity
Lester Kiewet spoke to spokesperson at Real Dinosaurs Lisa Smibert, who was unfortunately got caught up in this situation as the Dino Expo used her shows pictures and people thought she was linked to the scam.Read More
'Inhumane' to deny parents right to bury foetus younger than 26 weeks - activist
Lester Kiewit spoke to Sonja Smith of Voice of the Unborn Baby, about the ConCourt ruling relating to the rights of parents who want to bury a foetus younger than 26 weeks.Read More
Namibia cancels assets preservation order related to Ramaphosa farm robbery
In a statement issued on Thursday, Namibian police said that they had identified individuals, bank accounts and various properties including lodges, houses and vehicles suspected to have been purchased with proceeds from the crime.Read More
Too soon to say if cold weather is the coldest on record - SA Weather Service
This comes after the weather authority recorded lows of -1 in some parts of the country during the week.Read More