Sama slams Gauteng health dept's persecution of Rahima Moosa hospital doctor





JOHANNESBURG - It has emerged that a disciplinary process has begun against a doctor at the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital.

Now the South African Medical Association (Sama) said it was dismayed and angered by the continued persecution of Dr Tim de Maayer.

The national chairperson of Sama Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa said: “We are deeply saddened and disappointed to learn that are fresh attempts to discipline Dr Tim. We feel that this is a total abuse of power by the authorities. There is a need to further investigate officials who ignored Tim’s initial attempts to raise issue internally, and also, to investigate who authorised the CEO to suspend Tim in the first place.

“What we see in Rahima Moosa is a national picture with extremely fewer exceptions. And also, we have written regarding this whole saga to the [health] MEC in Gauteng… Who authorised the CEO to actually suspend Tim in the first place?”

Dr de Maayer was suspended earlier this month for speaking out against the poor conditions at the hospital, which he said directly caused the deaths and disability of children at the hospital.

In an open letter, he lifted the lid on the "horrendous" conditions at the health facility.

It was after going public about the hospital's woes that the department suspended Dr de Maayer.

He would be reinstated following a scathing statement from Wits University, pressure from medical entities and general public outcry.

Last week, Gauteng Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi said she "wishes to inform the public that the meeting was fruitful, and the matter has been resolved amicably... Dr Tim is back at work".

This was after she met with the hospital management about the suspension.

The Gauteng Health Department also promised that it would remedy the situation at the hospital.

