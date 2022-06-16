Deloitte Africa CEO Ruwayda Redfearn on smashing the glass ceiling
She started her career as an intern at Deloitte in 1997 and lo and behold, 25 years later, Ruwayda Redfearn has taken up the mantle of CEO at Deloitte Africa.
She’s become the first female CEO in the firm’s history and the fourth consecutive black boss of one of the biggest names in accounting.
I am excited and energised to work alongside this leadership team which brings a wealth of experience and talent. I look forward to helping shape Deloitte in the years ahead.Ruwayda Redfearn, CEO at Deloitte Africa
Redfearn says she looks forward to working on addressing the increasingly complex challenges facing South Africa.
My vision is for Deloitte Africa to be a trusted global partner in Africa, an employer of choice for top talent across the continent and continue to make an impact that matters to our people, clients, and society.Ruwayda Redfearn, CEO at Deloitte Africa
She says the macro-economic volatility of the past decade, including the global financial crisis of 2008, the recent pandemic economy and now the war on Ukraine, it is apparent that companies cannot rely on profitability alone to survive - they need to be purpose-led.
Sustainable companies are those that will be able to weather the storm of geo-political factors and market volatility by becoming socially relevant. Future fit companies will remain viable because of their agency of multiple bottom-lines, such as: integrity, social responsibility and environmental custodianship.Ruwayda Redfearn, CEO at Deloitte Africa
Listen to the audio for more.
Source : @DeloitteAfrica/Twitter
