



The alcohol industry is one of the biggest in South Africa.

Moreover, the industry's value chain employs about one million people and contributes R72 billion in tax and R173 billion to the GDP.

In the previous years it has always been a challenge for the black community to be role players in the industry. This includes owning and brewing their own alcohol brands.

Although there are young black brewers in South Africa, they are confronted by challenges in their journeys.

A study commissioned by the Industry Association for Responsible Alcohol Use published in 2015 found that approximately 90,000 people were directly employed in the industry and more than 500,000 employment opportunities could be directly or indirectly traced back to the production and sale of liquor.

Micro-breweries have grown increasingly popular in South Africa over the last few years, with a number of craft breweries gaining international attention.

On across the desk this Youth Day, Thabo Mdluli speaks to young black brewers making waves in the brewery space, Luyanda Nyembezi, founder and owner of Nyembezi Beverage and Tebogo Serobe, founder and owner of ALCo.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Young black brewers create cheers for alcohol industry