Ronald Lamola makes suggestions to combat youth unemployment
In South Africa, 16 June marks Youth Day and it’s the perfect time to reflect on the realities of the country's youth in 2022.
Tshidi Madia spoke justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola about youth issues this Youth Day.
One of the biggest struggles facing young South Africans in that of unemployment - as so many are unable to find jobs.
According to Lamola, there are a number of skills-based or practical jobs, such as plumbing or electrical work that young people should be considering.
However, some young people are put off by this type of work and believe they need to be going to university in a bid to get a more lavish or corporate job - which Lamola believes is a problem in the country.
Those professions are well paid, and you can see some of them, the artisans, the plumbers… they are doing wonders out there. I think it's that mentality that we need to deal with as a country, that these types of skills that the economy needs dearly, is not cool.Ronald Lamola, Minister of Justice & Correctional Services
Lamola is the youngest minister in the county and has been endorsed to run for deputy president of the governing African National Congress when the time is right.
To find out more, listen to the full conversation below.
Source : Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
More from Local
The fight for jobs continues to fuel N3 truck blockages - RFA
Mandy Wiener spoke to the CEO of Road Freight Association (RFA), Gavin Kelly, about the N3 blockade in KwaZulu-Natal.Read More
Runners and cyclists unite against poor security and infrastructure maintenance
Mandy Weiner spoke to Phillip Ralehlaka about their demands over the lack of security and poor infrastructure maintenance that leave them vulnerable to crime.Read More
How SA's youth empower their communities, despite social challenges
Thabo Mdluli interviews Miss South Africa Township finalist, Mitchell Ntlatleng and Activating Youth Activism podcast host, Siphesihle Mbhele about their individual efforts as young people improving their communities.Read More
SASSA clears R350 COVID-19 SRD grant processing backlog
SASSA has paid about 750,000 claims with more expected soon.Read More
Sama blames GP health dept of secrecy in Dr de Maayer's disciplinary hearing
Thabo Mdluli speaks to the South African Medical Association vice chairperson Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa for more.Read More
'Dino Expo' and its founder being investigated after suspicious activity
Lester Kiewet spoke to spokesperson at Real Dinosaurs Lisa Smibert, who was unfortunately got caught up in this situation as the Dino Expo used her shows pictures and people thought she was linked to the scam.Read More
'Inhumane' to deny parents right to bury foetus younger than 26 weeks - activist
Lester Kiewit spoke to Sonja Smith of Voice of the Unborn Baby, about the ConCourt ruling relating to the rights of parents who want to bury a foetus younger than 26 weeks.Read More
Namibia cancels assets preservation order related to Ramaphosa farm robbery
In a statement issued on Thursday, Namibian police said that they had identified individuals, bank accounts and various properties including lodges, houses and vehicles suspected to have been purchased with proceeds from the crime.Read More
Too soon to say if cold weather is the coldest on record - SA Weather Service
This comes after the weather authority recorded lows of -1 in some parts of the country during the week.Read More