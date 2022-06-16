Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Today at 21:05
Profile Interview with one of South Africa's loved actress, Kgomotso Christopher
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Kgomotso Christopher - Spokesperson and chair at Naledi Theatre Awards
Today at 22:05
South Africans Doing Great Things with Mbali Blose
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Mbali Blose - Founder of Blosem Foundation
Today at 23:05
Voices and Choices
The Aubrey Masango Show
Ronald Lamola makes suggestions to combat youth unemployment

16 June 2022 1:50 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Ronald Lamola
Youth Day
SA youth unemployment

Tshidi Madia spoke justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola about youth issues this Youth Day.

In South Africa, 16 June marks Youth Day and it’s the perfect time to reflect on the realities of the country's youth in 2022.

Tshidi Madia spoke justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola about youth issues this Youth Day.

One of the biggest struggles facing young South Africans in that of unemployment - as so many are unable to find jobs.

According to Lamola, there are a number of skills-based or practical jobs, such as plumbing or electrical work that young people should be considering.

However, some young people are put off by this type of work and believe they need to be going to university in a bid to get a more lavish or corporate job - which Lamola believes is a problem in the country.

Those professions are well paid, and you can see some of them, the artisans, the plumbers… they are doing wonders out there. I think it's that mentality that we need to deal with as a country, that these types of skills that the economy needs dearly, is not cool.

Ronald Lamola, Minister of Justice & Correctional Services

Lamola is the youngest minister in the county and has been endorsed to run for deputy president of the governing African National Congress when the time is right.

To find out more, listen to the full conversation below.




