Ronald Lamola makes suggestions to combat youth unemployment





In South Africa, 16 June marks Youth Day and it’s the perfect time to reflect on the realities of the country's youth in 2022.

Tshidi Madia spoke justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola about youth issues this Youth Day.

One of the biggest struggles facing young South Africans in that of unemployment - as so many are unable to find jobs.

According to Lamola, there are a number of skills-based or practical jobs, such as plumbing or electrical work that young people should be considering.

However, some young people are put off by this type of work and believe they need to be going to university in a bid to get a more lavish or corporate job - which Lamola believes is a problem in the country.

Those professions are well paid, and you can see some of them, the artisans, the plumbers… they are doing wonders out there. I think it's that mentality that we need to deal with as a country, that these types of skills that the economy needs dearly, is not cool. Ronald Lamola, Minister of Justice & Correctional Services

Lamola is the youngest minister in the county and has been endorsed to run for deputy president of the governing African National Congress when the time is right.

To find out more, listen to the full conversation below.