June 16 also recognises the 200m migrant workers sending money to their families
In South Africa we mark the 16th of June as Youth Day, but around the globe it's also the International Day of Family Remittances (IDFR).
It was launched by the United Nations (UN) to recognise the critical contributions of migrant workers in supporting their families.
The UN says there are more than 200 million migrant workers, women and men, who send money home to over 800 million family members.
Remittances, or 'cross-border person-to-person payments of relatively small value,' serve as a vital lifeline to the developing world.United Nations
Motheo Khoaripe (in for Bruce Whitfield) interviews Andy Jury, Group CEO of Mukuru.
The fintech platform is described as "the leading Southern Africa person-to-person remittance company".
It's really about the provision of mobile-led, digital financial services to people who most need it... who prior to gaining access to services like ours operated in a world that is informal, over-the-counter, and requires you to be present to transact...Andy Jury, Group CEO - Mukuru
Jury describes IDFR as a day to recognise the contribution the migrant makes to bootstrapping their communities back home, be they cross-border or domestic migrants.
It's an opportunity to highlight the massive, durable source of foreign direct investment that remittance flows act as in emerging economies.Andy Jury, Group CEO - Mukuru
This goes to the purpose behind why people embark on these journeys of great sacrifice, i.e. in search of economic opportunity... Generally, they are sending $50 to $150 home one to three times a month to a family member to put food on the table, to cover school fees or cover basic medical supplies.Andy Jury, Group CEO - Mukuru
Jury says Mukuru has served 10 million customers over the last fifteen years, all people who'd previously used informal ways of sending money, typically with someone they knew who was going back home.
Listen to the enlightening discussion on The Money Show:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : June 16 also recognises the 200m migrant workers sending money to their families
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/mogulart/mogulart1606/mogulart160600133/58170652-ruhengeri-rwanda-september-9-2015-unidentified-women-and-child-the-african-worker-children-working-t.jpg
More from Business
Helping SA's youth avoid costly loans to make ends meet - Bryan Habana
Motheo Khoaripe interviews former Springbok Bryan Habana, co-founder of the Earned Wage Access platform Paymenow.Read More
Tolokazi Beer founder has big plans after surviving lockdown booze ban ordeal
An in-depth interview with brewmaster Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela, founder of Tolokazi Craft Beer - on The Money ShowRead More
US Fed's 75 bps rate hike: 'Remember SA inflation not as high as rest of world'
The Money Show interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) about the ripple effects of the biggest US rate hike since 1994.Read More
How Skills Empire is bridging the gap between job availability and the youth
Amy MacIver speaks to Zimkitha Gebeda, the managing director of Skills Empire about what the organisation is doing to alleviate youth unemployment in the country.Read More
How airports use innovative activation pop-ups post-COVID-19 restrictions
Lester Kiewit speaks to the managing director of HaveYouHeard Marketing, Kirsty Bissett, about the latest in the world of airport activations.Read More
The importance of raising a ‘money saver’ generation
You can start teaching young ones the fundamentals of finance from a young age, as Africa Melane learns.Read More
Buying an appliance? A credit card perk can extend your warranty period
Wendy Knowler makes a big discovery this week and shares the info on The Money Show.Read More
Suzuki outsells SA favourite Toyota - 'cheeky, but unlikely to be sustained'
Branding expert Andy Rice chats to Bruce Whitfield about why Suzuki's passenger car sales topped other SA favourites in May.Read More
30% of Africa's vaccine requirements must be procured from local producers - AU
Bruce Whitfield talks to Aspen Pharmacare's Stavros Nicolaou who's been attending an African Union meeting in Addis Ababa.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Passion for rugby made my parents think I was suicidal - John Robbie
Relebogile Mabotja was speaking to former 702 talk show host and media personality John Robbie on the Upside of Failure feature.Read More
'One of my dreams came true' - Buitendag on Laureus ambassadorship
Pippa Hudson chats to Olympic medalist Bianca Buitendag on her recent appointment as the Laureus Sport for Good Foundation SA ambassador.Read More
How can you manage jealousy in a relationship? An expert weighs in
Thabo Mdluli spoke to relationship coach and author, Paula Quinsee about how to deal with a jealous partner.Read More
'Idols' winner Luyolo Yiba bringing 'good energy and vibes' to Braam on Saturday
Clement Manyathela spoke to singer/songwriter, Luyolo Yiba.Read More
WATCH: Basketball player performing CPR on collapsed referee goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Helping SA's youth avoid costly loans to make ends meet - Bryan Habana
Motheo Khoaripe interviews former Springbok Bryan Habana, co-founder of the Earned Wage Access platform Paymenow.Read More
Tolokazi Beer founder has big plans after surviving lockdown booze ban ordeal
An in-depth interview with brewmaster Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela, founder of Tolokazi Craft Beer - on The Money ShowRead More
AMO RAMELA: Not 'Sarafina!' again: how film & TV lets us down one more time
The lack of South African film and TV industry documenting SA history has subjected us to 'Sarafina!'.Read More
Joburg City Guide: Five Father's day events for the family
Give Dad something to smile about this Father's Day weekend.Read More
More from World
US Fed's 75 bps rate hike: 'Remember SA inflation not as high as rest of world'
The Money Show interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) about the ripple effects of the biggest US rate hike since 1994.Read More
[VIDEO] Students present pride flags at graduation protesting anti-gay policies
The video, showing students handing Pride flags to Washington's SPU president, has gone viral after being posted on TikTok.Read More
No golden arches, no Big Mac - Rebranded McDonalds opens in Russia
McDonalds by any other name? Andy Rice talks branding on The Money Show.Read More
Meta to launch 'metaverse academy' in France
Seen as the internet's next great technological development, the metaverse refers to an immersive digital world that aims to recreate real life via augmented or virtual reality and take the web from 2D to 3D.Read More
Sunday Edition: A podcast wrap of our top news from the week
Every Sunday, we look back at some of the big stories and conversations that you might have missed. From Ramaphosa's farm theft saga, to South Africans being required to take an Afrikaans quiz when entering the UK - we have it all.Read More
EU forces Apple to use USB-C charger (Samsung, Huawei… ) in all its phones
Zain Johnson interviews Jan Vermeulen of MyBroadband.Read More
4-day work week trial underway in UK with staff on full pay
What's the deal with the 4-day work week being piloted in the United Kingdom? Less work for the same money? Not quite.Read More
Tech Tuesday: The battle for free speech on social media
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Alistair Fairweather, co-founder of PlainSpeak, about a controversial social media law in Texas.Read More
UPDATE: Justice dept confirms Atul and Rajesh Gupta's arrest
A red Interpol notice was issued for the brothers who were wanted for widespread graft, fraud and money laundering.Read More