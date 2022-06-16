US Fed's 75 bps rate hike: 'Remember SA inflation not as high as rest of world'
The US Federal Reserve has raised interest rates by 75 basis points, the biggest increase in 28 years.
Chairperson Jerome Powell warned this could be followed by another big increase in July as the Fed fights to contain rising inflation.
"Inflation has obviously surprised to the upside over the past year, and further surprises could be in store."
US inflation is currently at 8.6%.
What are the ripple effects of the US rate hike on emerging markets like South Africa?
RELATED: What only a slight dip in US inflation means for SA (interest rates top of mind)
Motheo Khoaripe (in for Bruce Whitfield) interviews Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes.
Our inflation is quite different to what we see in the rest of the advanced economies because we don't have much of a demand-pull inflation given our unemployment rate of 34.5%. In the US we have unemployment rates below 4%... In much of Europe and the UK unemployment is also quite low... they have demand-pull inflation...Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist - Alexander Forbes
Mhlanga notes that South Africa's inflation, though rising, is not nearly as high as we are seeing in the rest of the world.
It's expected to pierce through the upper target of 6% he says, peaking somewhere between 6.5% and 7%.
The South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) is really addressing the second round effects of the supply side impact that we are seeing, and to that extent they will have to try to re-anchor inflation expectations at about 4.5%...Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist - Alexander Forbes
... so we are not expecting an aggressive hiking cycle from the Sarb as much as we are seeing in the US or from the Bank of England and in other emerging markets.Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist - Alexander Forbes
Consumers will continue to be under pressure from many fronts for some time.
At what stage will the Sarb provide some relief from rate hikes?
RELATED: 'Yes, 50-point rate hike is painful, but Sarb has to tackle inflation upfront'
An important internal factor is speeding up economic reforms to stimulate economic growth Mhlanga says.
We also need to see the global situation stabilising because South Africa cannot operate outside the global economy... Once inflation here returns well within the target expectations the Sarb will keep rates stable without having to hike much.Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist - Alexander Forbes
Mhlanga's prediction for the Sarb's next interest rate hike is 25 basis points - "It would make a lot of sense".
Listen to his analysis on The Money Show:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : US Fed's 75 bps rate hike: 'Remember SA inflation not as high as rest of world'
Source : https://cdn.pixabay.com/photo/2016/02/11/10/15/board-1193333_960_720.jpg
More from Business
Helping SA's youth avoid costly loans to make ends meet - Bryan Habana
Motheo Khoaripe interviews former Springbok Bryan Habana, co-founder of the Earned Wage Access platform Paymenow.Read More
Tolokazi Beer founder has big plans after surviving lockdown booze ban ordeal
An in-depth interview with brewmaster Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela, founder of Tolokazi Craft Beer - on The Money ShowRead More
June 16 also recognises the 200m migrant workers sending money to their families
The Money Show talks to Andy Jury, Group CEO of Mukuru, about the International Day of Family Remittances (IDFR).Read More
How Skills Empire is bridging the gap between job availability and the youth
Amy MacIver speaks to Zimkitha Gebeda, the managing director of Skills Empire about what the organisation is doing to alleviate youth unemployment in the country.Read More
How airports use innovative activation pop-ups post-COVID-19 restrictions
Lester Kiewit speaks to the managing director of HaveYouHeard Marketing, Kirsty Bissett, about the latest in the world of airport activations.Read More
The importance of raising a ‘money saver’ generation
You can start teaching young ones the fundamentals of finance from a young age, as Africa Melane learns.Read More
Buying an appliance? A credit card perk can extend your warranty period
Wendy Knowler makes a big discovery this week and shares the info on The Money Show.Read More
Suzuki outsells SA favourite Toyota - 'cheeky, but unlikely to be sustained'
Branding expert Andy Rice chats to Bruce Whitfield about why Suzuki's passenger car sales topped other SA favourites in May.Read More
30% of Africa's vaccine requirements must be procured from local producers - AU
Bruce Whitfield talks to Aspen Pharmacare's Stavros Nicolaou who's been attending an African Union meeting in Addis Ababa.Read More
More from Local
The fight for jobs continues to fuel N3 truck blockages - RFA
Mandy Wiener spoke to the CEO of Road Freight Association (RFA), Gavin Kelly, about the N3 blockade in KwaZulu-Natal.Read More
Runners and cyclists unite against poor security and infrastructure maintenance
Mandy Weiner spoke to Phillip Ralehlaka about their demands over the lack of security and poor infrastructure maintenance that leave them vulnerable to crime.Read More
How SA's youth empower their communities, despite social challenges
Thabo Mdluli interviews Miss South Africa Township finalist, Mitchell Ntlatleng and Activating Youth Activism podcast host, Siphesihle Mbhele about their individual efforts as young people improving their communities.Read More
SASSA clears R350 COVID-19 SRD grant processing backlog
SASSA has paid about 750,000 claims with more expected soon.Read More
Sama blames GP health dept of secrecy in Dr de Maayer's disciplinary hearing
Thabo Mdluli speaks to the South African Medical Association vice chairperson Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa for more.Read More
'Dino Expo' and its founder being investigated after suspicious activity
Lester Kiewet spoke to spokesperson at Real Dinosaurs Lisa Smibert, who was unfortunately got caught up in this situation as the Dino Expo used her shows pictures and people thought she was linked to the scam.Read More
'Inhumane' to deny parents right to bury foetus younger than 26 weeks - activist
Lester Kiewit spoke to Sonja Smith of Voice of the Unborn Baby, about the ConCourt ruling relating to the rights of parents who want to bury a foetus younger than 26 weeks.Read More
Namibia cancels assets preservation order related to Ramaphosa farm robbery
In a statement issued on Thursday, Namibian police said that they had identified individuals, bank accounts and various properties including lodges, houses and vehicles suspected to have been purchased with proceeds from the crime.Read More
Too soon to say if cold weather is the coldest on record - SA Weather Service
This comes after the weather authority recorded lows of -1 in some parts of the country during the week.Read More
More from World
June 16 also recognises the 200m migrant workers sending money to their families
The Money Show talks to Andy Jury, Group CEO of Mukuru, about the International Day of Family Remittances (IDFR).Read More
[VIDEO] Students present pride flags at graduation protesting anti-gay policies
The video, showing students handing Pride flags to Washington's SPU president, has gone viral after being posted on TikTok.Read More
No golden arches, no Big Mac - Rebranded McDonalds opens in Russia
McDonalds by any other name? Andy Rice talks branding on The Money Show.Read More
Meta to launch 'metaverse academy' in France
Seen as the internet's next great technological development, the metaverse refers to an immersive digital world that aims to recreate real life via augmented or virtual reality and take the web from 2D to 3D.Read More
Sunday Edition: A podcast wrap of our top news from the week
Every Sunday, we look back at some of the big stories and conversations that you might have missed. From Ramaphosa's farm theft saga, to South Africans being required to take an Afrikaans quiz when entering the UK - we have it all.Read More
EU forces Apple to use USB-C charger (Samsung, Huawei… ) in all its phones
Zain Johnson interviews Jan Vermeulen of MyBroadband.Read More
4-day work week trial underway in UK with staff on full pay
What's the deal with the 4-day work week being piloted in the United Kingdom? Less work for the same money? Not quite.Read More
Tech Tuesday: The battle for free speech on social media
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Alistair Fairweather, co-founder of PlainSpeak, about a controversial social media law in Texas.Read More
UPDATE: Justice dept confirms Atul and Rajesh Gupta's arrest
A red Interpol notice was issued for the brothers who were wanted for widespread graft, fraud and money laundering.Read More