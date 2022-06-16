Leach, Swanepoel double Team SA's medal tally at World Para Swimming Champs
JOHANNESBURG - On Wednesday night, Cornelle Leach and Kat Swanepoel doubled Team SA's medal tally to four at the World Para Swimming Championships in Madeira, Portugal.
Leach and Swanepoel each picked up a bronze medal and Christian Sadie finished fourth in the men’s S7 100m backstroke, breaking another African record in the process with a 1min 15.84sec performance.
The championships in Maderia will be conclude on 18 June.
READ: Sadie, Swanepoel bag silver medals at World Para Swimming Championships
Swanepoel's bronze adds to the silver she had won in the SM4 150m Individual Medley, while Leach joined Swanepoel and Sadie as medals winners at these championships.
Leach won her bronze in the women’s SB12 100m breaststroke final, producing her third African record of the week when touching the wall in 1:28.60.
This article first appeared on EWN : Leach, Swanepoel double Team SA's medal tally at World Para Swimming Champs
