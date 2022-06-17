HSF heads to court over govt move to cancel Zim Exemption Permits
With a little over six months left for Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP) holders to regularise their stay through normal immigration laws of the country, the Helen Suzman Foundation has launched legal action against Cabinet’s decision.
There are 178,000 Zimbabwean nationals that hold the ZEP permits and the foundation is arguing that there was no consultation from government when the decision was made to cancel the permits.
Speaking to Clement Manyathela, senior legal researcher at the Helen Suzman Foundation, Christopher Fisher, says this is a rushed and uninformed decision.
RELATED: High Court dismisses urgent applications by Zimbabwe Exemption Permit holders
The decision to cancel the permits came without any fair process given to the ZEP holders in the first place. The minister just simply announced this prejudicial decision without any meaningful consultation with the ZEP holders, without any meaningful consultation with civil society organisations.Christopher Fisher, Senior Legal Researcher - Helen Suzman Foundation
We all know that Home Affairs is notoriously backlogged and there is no real case made out by the minister that 12 months is enough to regularise people before the December deadline.Christopher Fisher, Senior Legal Researcher - Helen Suzman Foundation
Listen to the full interview below:
