Shortage of healthcare workers in SA a concern - Board of Healthcare Funders

South Africa faces a critical shortage of healthcare professionals with a doctor-patient ratio of 1 doctor per 3,198 patients.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there is an estimated deficit of 15 million healthcare professionals in the sector.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela, managing director of the Board of Healthcare Funders, Dr Katlego Mothudi, says this has a detrimental impact of healthcare services.

Primarily we have population growth and healthcare training that is not stacked with the growth and you may have also seen other reports that we have an ageing healthcare personnel in South Africa. Dr Katlego Mothudi, Managing director - Board of Healthcare Funders

