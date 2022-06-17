Too soon to say if cold weather is the coldest on record - SA Weather Service
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service has denied reports that the low temperatures seen this week were the coldest ever recorded.
This comes after the weather authority recorded lows of -1 in some parts of the country during the week.
Despite warnings of colder weather in days to come, the weather service's Venetia Phakula said that it was still too soon to tell if there had been colder days.
Phakula also warned of a looming cold front coming in from the west coast that would sweep over Gauteng.
"So far, we will say the usual. We will start verifying whether it was the coldest probably on Monday when the climate people are back in the office. We'll go back and see what the temperatures were a few years back. But for now, we can't claim that those were the coldest for winter because we are still in winter and we might even see temperatures dropping further than this."
This article first appeared on EWN : Too soon to say if cold weather is the coldest on record - SA Weather Service
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/koldunov/koldunov2011/koldunov201100243/163409734-african-american-mature-man-in-yellow-scarf-and-hat-freezing-in-warm-clothing-.jpg
More from Local
The fight for jobs continues to fuel N3 truck blockages - RFA
Mandy Wiener spoke to the CEO of Road Freight Association (RFA), Gavin Kelly, about the N3 blockade in KwaZulu-Natal.Read More
Runners and cyclists unite against poor security and infrastructure maintenance
Mandy Weiner spoke to Phillip Ralehlaka about their demands over the lack of security and poor infrastructure maintenance that leave them vulnerable to crime.Read More
How SA's youth empower their communities, despite social challenges
Thabo Mdluli interviews Miss South Africa Township finalist, Mitchell Ntlatleng and Activating Youth Activism podcast host, Siphesihle Mbhele about their individual efforts as young people improving their communities.Read More
SASSA clears R350 COVID-19 SRD grant processing backlog
SASSA has paid about 750,000 claims with more expected soon.Read More
Sama blames GP health dept of secrecy in Dr de Maayer's disciplinary hearing
Thabo Mdluli speaks to the South African Medical Association vice chairperson Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa for more.Read More
'Dino Expo' and its founder being investigated after suspicious activity
Lester Kiewet spoke to spokesperson at Real Dinosaurs Lisa Smibert, who was unfortunately got caught up in this situation as the Dino Expo used her shows pictures and people thought she was linked to the scam.Read More
'Inhumane' to deny parents right to bury foetus younger than 26 weeks - activist
Lester Kiewit spoke to Sonja Smith of Voice of the Unborn Baby, about the ConCourt ruling relating to the rights of parents who want to bury a foetus younger than 26 weeks.Read More
Namibia cancels assets preservation order related to Ramaphosa farm robbery
In a statement issued on Thursday, Namibian police said that they had identified individuals, bank accounts and various properties including lodges, houses and vehicles suspected to have been purchased with proceeds from the crime.Read More
Shortage of healthcare workers in SA a concern - Board of Healthcare Funders
Managing director of the Board of Healthcare Funders, Dr Katlego Mothudi, says this has a detrimental impact of healthcare services.Read More