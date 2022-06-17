'Idols' winner Luyolo Yiba bringing 'good energy and vibes' to Braam on Saturday





If you're looking for a night of soul, mixed with some spirituality, incredible music and all-round good vibes, SA Idols season 15 winner, Luyolo Yiba, will be performing at Mangrove, Braamfontein on Saturday.

The Sunshine Through the Rain singer will be performing music from his album, Ithemba, released in November 2020, along with an incredible lineup featuring the likes of Tom Saison and Yamkela 'Yamke' Sigagayi.

Released in the midst of the pandemic, Yiba describes the album as something that brings hope during difficult times where the singer used music as a way of keeping him sane and dealing with the uncertainties that came with COVID-19.

More than anything, one thing that I love doing is being in studio, singing, performing, and all of that so, that was kind of like a way of dealing with Covid because it was something that we still didn't understand and what not, but, I think, the only thing that kept me sane was that period writing, recording and releasing... even the title of the album is 'Ithemba' so we basically wanted to put back hope into hard times. Luyolo Yiba - singer/songwriter

Those looking for tickets can find them here.

Listen to the full audio below.

