Sama blames GP health dept of secrecy in Dr de Maayer's disciplinary hearing





The South African Medical Association (Sama) has accused the Gauteng Department of Health of withholding information on the alleged disciplinary hearing against whistleblower, Dr Tim de Maayer.

The association said it had learned that disciplinary action would be taken against Dr de Maaye after he lifted the lid on the state of Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital.

In an open letter, he described the "horrendous" conditions at the health facility.

Dr de Maayer was suspended earlier this month for speaking out against the poor conditions at the hospital, which he said directly caused the deaths and disability of children at the hospital.

Speaking to Thabo Mdluli, the association's national chairperson Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa accused the department of secrecy over the doctor's hearing.

What we need to understand is that there has been so much secrecy over this matter and you will remember that when the department came in to resolve this issue amicably, they never wanted any other person, even a person who represented Tim in that meeting. They were chased away, so it tells you that its not a transparent issue. Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, vice chairperson - South African Medical Association

Sama's response follows the Gauteng Department of Health's statement - which said that Dr de Maayer was reinstated and that the matter had been resolved amicably - last Friday.

Mzukwa added that they had little hope that the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital's CEO Dr Nozuko Mkabayi would be objective in presiding over the hearing against the paediatrician.

We don't believe that the CEO is not going to be objective in dealing with this matter. We expect no objectivity. We expect a personal vendetta. We expect anything to come up from the office of the CEO. Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, vice chairperson - South African Medical Association

Listen to the full interview below...