How SA's youth empower their communities, despite social challenges





South Africa’s youth may feel more disillusioned than ever, this youth month, as their prospects for a brighter tomorrow grow dim with each passing day.

Ironically, President Cyril Ramaphosa, during his Youth Day address, acknowledged the legacy of apartheid - which has brought about poverty, unemployment and inequality.

Despite these challenges, there are young people who are using their individual power to bring positive change in their communities.

Thabo Mdluli interviews Miss South Africa Township finalist, Mitchell Ntlatleng and Activating Youth Activism podcast host, Siphisihle Mbhele about their individual efforts as young people improving their communities.

Ntlatleng says through pageantry she can inspire and aid vulnerable people within her community.

She is driven by empathy and does not want to see anyone suffering.

She currently runs a sanitary pads drive and plans on opening a feeding scheme for the homeless.

I don't want to see people suffering. I don't want to be happy while someone else isn't happy. I don't want to be warm while someone else is feeling cold. Mitchell Ntlatleng, Miss South Africa Township finalist,

Meanwhile, Mbhele believes that through empowering conversations - change can happen in the world.

His podcast titled Activating Youth Activism, thrusts youth activism as well as the voices involved in mobilising young people into the spotlight

Mbhele added that creating the podcast was inspired by young people's eagerness to learn about society.

It touches on a range of topical issues including voting, governance, business, queer activism and youth participation in civil society.

Everything starts in conversation. When government wants to know what is it that is wrong in its communities, what policies to implement, how to respond to issues, it sends people and through conversations those things spark solutions. Siphisihle Mbhele, Co-host - Activating Youth Activism podcast

Listen to the full interview below: