Dino Expo, an event that was supposed to happen in July, has recently come under fire as people discovered it appeared to be a scam.

Lester Kiewet spoke to spokesperson at Real Dinosaurs Lisa Smibert, who was unfortunately got caught up in this situation as the Dino Expo used her shows pictures and people thought she was linked to the scam.

Parents who had bought tickets for the Dino Expo began to raise flags after purchasing tickets and not receiving them, and no event venue had been confirmed.

Further investigation saw that they had not secured an event permit, and when the Expo moved its dates, allegedly to secure their permit, people found it near impossible to get refunds.

Smibert, who runs a Dinosaur theater show in Australia, got caught up in this situation as people thought she was linked to David Huni and the Dino Expo.

Once we started to put up our Facebook events, I had people accusing me of scamming out their money and not giving their money back and I had no idea what they were talking about. Lisa Smibert, Spokesperson at Real Dinosaurs

Both the Expo and Huni are now being investigated by Australia’s Fair-Trade Commission after it was found that the Expo was using picture from Smibert’s show to advertise their own.

They were utilizing our photo to advertise, to promote their show back in 2021, and it just happened to be that one of my puppeteers from our Dinomania show came across it. Lisa Smibert, Spokesperson at Real Dinosaurs

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Dino Expo' and its founder being investigated after suspicious activity