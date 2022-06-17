SASSA clears R350 COVID-19 SRD grant processing backlog
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has paid about 750,000 claims with more expected soon.
This follows months of appeals, verification and reconsideration processes pertaining to the R350 COVID-19 Social Relief of Distress Grant (SRD) applications.
The payments have been progressive in clearing the backlog due to reconsideration appeals between August and November 2021.
The SRD Grant was extended for 12 months in February but, in a statement, SASSA said: “Before the extension could be implemented, the legislative framework had to be changed, given the lifting of the COVID-19 National State of Disaster.”
The agency added that the conditions addressed concerns of staying within a R44 billion budget - without excluding those in need.
“To achieve this, we implemented a means test not only for appeals but for all applicants upfront. This requires SASSA to implement a similar process of checking income in people’s bank accounts. This was previously only done for those who have appealed. We have now implemented this for all the COVID-19 SRD Grant applications upfront.”
SASSA said this required an extensive procurement and systems development process, including partnering with some of the main banks in South Africa.
Assessments for new applications have also begun, the agency noted.
IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR RECIPIENTS
SASSA has appealed to clients to provide their bank account details so that it can make payments directly into their own accounts.
Recipients have been advised not to go to the South African Post Office to access the funds.
“Recipients of the COVID-19 Social Relief of Distress Grant of R350 who had selected to receive their funds at SAPO branches are requested to visit www.srd.sassa.gov.za and select an option to collect the grant from any retail outlets such as Checkers, Usave, Shoprite, Pick ‘n Pay and Boxer.”
This article first appeared on EWN : SASSA clears R350 COVID-19 SRD grant processing backlog
Source : Kayleen Morgan/Eyewitness News
More from Local
The fight for jobs continues to fuel N3 truck blockages - RFA
Mandy Wiener spoke to the CEO of Road Freight Association (RFA), Gavin Kelly, about the N3 blockade in KwaZulu-Natal.Read More
Runners and cyclists unite against poor security and infrastructure maintenance
Mandy Weiner spoke to Phillip Ralehlaka about their demands over the lack of security and poor infrastructure maintenance that leave them vulnerable to crime.Read More
How SA's youth empower their communities, despite social challenges
Thabo Mdluli interviews Miss South Africa Township finalist, Mitchell Ntlatleng and Activating Youth Activism podcast host, Siphesihle Mbhele about their individual efforts as young people improving their communities.Read More
Sama blames GP health dept of secrecy in Dr de Maayer's disciplinary hearing
Thabo Mdluli speaks to the South African Medical Association vice chairperson Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa for more.Read More
'Dino Expo' and its founder being investigated after suspicious activity
Lester Kiewet spoke to spokesperson at Real Dinosaurs Lisa Smibert, who was unfortunately got caught up in this situation as the Dino Expo used her shows pictures and people thought she was linked to the scam.Read More
'Inhumane' to deny parents right to bury foetus younger than 26 weeks - activist
Lester Kiewit spoke to Sonja Smith of Voice of the Unborn Baby, about the ConCourt ruling relating to the rights of parents who want to bury a foetus younger than 26 weeks.Read More
Namibia cancels assets preservation order related to Ramaphosa farm robbery
In a statement issued on Thursday, Namibian police said that they had identified individuals, bank accounts and various properties including lodges, houses and vehicles suspected to have been purchased with proceeds from the crime.Read More
Too soon to say if cold weather is the coldest on record - SA Weather Service
This comes after the weather authority recorded lows of -1 in some parts of the country during the week.Read More
Shortage of healthcare workers in SA a concern - Board of Healthcare Funders
Managing director of the Board of Healthcare Funders, Dr Katlego Mothudi, says this has a detrimental impact of healthcare services.Read More