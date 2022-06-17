Runners and cyclists unite against poor security and infrastructure maintenance





On Friday, runners and cyclists united in Pretoria for a peaceful march against security issues they face on a daily basis, due to lack of security and poor infrastructure maintenance, that render them vulnerable to criminals.

The marchers, who delivered a memorandum to both the police and City of Tshwane authorities, are demanding that the city improve safety for "vulnerable road users" when they are commuting or exercising on public roads.

Their list of demands includes increased police visibility and patrols in areas marked as mugging hotspots, as well as the prioritisation of cases of muggings by the police.

Also included in the memorandum is a call for infrastructure issues to be resolved, such as the maintenance of street lights, fixing potholes and cutting grass which make it easier for criminals to prey on cyclists and runners.

"These things, they also pose a danger to runners and cyclists... these thugs they hide behind the bushes and they prey on us as victims when you are running and when it's dark with the streetlights not working" Phillip Ralehlaka, Organiser

Listen to the full interview below.