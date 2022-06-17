The fight for jobs continues to fuel N3 truck blockages - RFA
The fight for jobs between locals and foreign national truck drivers continues to cause an impasse within the trucking business, according to the Road Freight Association (RFA).
This follows another protest by truck drivers on Thursday - that obstructed moving traffic on all lanes on the N3 highway near Van Reenen Pass and Tweedie in KwaZulu-Natal. The blockade has since been cleared.
Speaking to Mandy Wiener, the association's CEO - Gavin Kelly, said local and foreign national truck drivers continue to fight over employment equity in the trucking business.
If you look at what was circulating on social media about two weeks before it happened, it was the old age gripe around foreigners being employed in positions that South Africans could be employed in. This is really about foreign individuals working at jobs that should normally be held by South Africans.Gavin Kelly, chief executive officer - Road Freight Association
Kelly also slammed the slow progress by the government in solving the series of truck drivers' protests.
There were a number of occasions where people lost their lives, people were seriously injured, they were attacked and literally beaten for driving trucks and it wasn't just foreigners but South Africans. There have been numerous task teams with various ministers and not all the ministers holding portfolios now but have been ministers of employment and labour, police, home affairs, and trying, promising to address these issues.Gavin Kelly, chief executive officer - Road Freight Association
Listen to the full interview below...
