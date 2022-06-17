CSA names Proteas Women squad to tour England





JOHANNESBURG - Cricket South Africa has announced the Proteas Women’s squad to tour England in the multi-format series taking place from 27 June to 18 July.

South Africa begin the tour with a once-off Test match, their first since 2014, before taking on the World Cup finalists in three One Day Internationals and three T20 Internationals. In addition, the Proteas will play three warm-up matches in England, including a three-day game as well as a 50-over and a T20 contest against England A.

The 15-player squad sees three changes from the group that is currently in Ireland; wicket-keeper Sinalo Jafta, allrounder Marizanne Kapp and opening batter Lizelle Lee included after they missed out on the tour of Ireland due to illness. Tazmin Brits, Raisibe Ntozakhe and Delmi Tucker will return to South Africa at the end of the tour.

Top-order batter Lara Goodall, all-rounders Anneke Bosch and Nadine de Klerk and seamer Tumi Sekhukhune have kept their places in the team after they excelled during the limited overs matches against Ireland.

The injured duo of regular captain Dané van Niekerk and fast bowler Masabata Klaas are on the mend and remain unavailable for selection.

“We are up against a very competitive team that plays well in their conditions. It’s going to be tough as we go along but at the end of the day, we are excited with the group that we have and we now have an opportunity against the hosts to be able to win a series in England,” said Proteas head coach, Hilton Moreeng.

The white-ball series against England will also serve as important preparation for the Commonwealth Games, which will include women’s cricket for the fist time. The Proteas contingent set to feature at the Games in Birmingham will be named on 12 July.

Momentum Proteas Tour to England Itinerary: Warm-Up Match Tuesday, 21 June – Thursday, 23 June: Three-Day – South Africa vs England A (Arundel) Once-off Test – Monday, 27 June – Thursday June 30: England vs South Africa (Taunton)

Warm-Up Matches – Monday, 04 July: T20 – South Africa vs England A (Cheltenham) Thursday, 07 July: 50-over – South Africa vs England A (Cheltenham) One-Day International Series Monday, 11 July: 1st ODI – England vs South Africa (Northampton) Friday, 15 July: 2nd ODI – England vs South Africa (Bristol) Monday, 18 July: 3rd ODI – England vs South Africa (Leicester)

T20 Series Thursday, 21 July: 1st T20 – England vs South Africa (Chelmsford) Saturday, 23 July: 2nd T20 – England vs South Africa (Worcester) Monday, 25 July: 3rd T20 – England vs South Africa (Derby)

