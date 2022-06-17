Passion for rugby made my parents think I was suicidal - John Robbie
Veteran radio broadcaster and former rugby commentator, John Robbie, recounted the passion he had for rugby in his younger life in Dublin, Ireland.
Robbie was hanging out with Relebogile Mabotja on 702's Upside of Failure feature.
He moved from Ireland to South Africa 30 years ago as an international rugby player and joined 702 shortly after the station launched in the early 1980s.
The 66-year-old veteran broadcaster says his passion for rugby once got his parents to believe he was suicidal after being dropped out of a provincial rugby team, Leinster in Ireland.
I was very competitive in rugby, I grew up loving rugby and if we lost, I was in tears the whole week. The big thing when you’re in a senior year was to be selected for the provincial side - Leinster school - and I got picked for the school, We won a game but the coach didn’t like me, we won by 30 points but I got dropped.John Robbie, media personality
I think my parents seriously thought I was suicidal, especially at the age of 17.John Robbie, media personality
Listen to the full interview below...
