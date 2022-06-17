



JOHANNESBURG - The criminal case against Springbok Elton Jantjies has been provisionally withdrawn

Jantjies was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport last month for allegedly contravening the Civil Aviation Act.

The flyhalf is now free to meet-up with his springbok teammates ahead of the 3 incoming tour matches against Wales.

Jantjies had allegedly damaged property on a flight from Dubai to Johannesburg while returning from a family holiday.

The charges have now been withdrawn although the reasons have not been made public.

The player, who was part of the Rugby World Cup winning squad, was recently named in the 43-player Bok squad for this year’s internationals.

The flyhalf has been Handre Pollard’s understudy since his debut in 2012, making 42 appearances along the way.

This article first appeared on EWN : Case against Elton Jantjies provisionally withdrawn