A song, a book and a dish with Lebo Lion
If you’re looking for some inspiration this weekend on what to cook, read or listen to, why not draw inspiration from award-winning entrepreneur, we've got something for you.
Wasanga Mehana spoke to podcaster and author Lebo Lion about her favourite song, book and dish.
She grew up in Johannesburg, moving between Soweto, Vosloorus and Parktown with her parents, but spent most of her life living in the suburbs.
At 31, she has published a book called Audacity and hosts a successful podcast called The Lebo Lion Show and prides herself on being a 'digital disruptor'.
Her favourite dish is dombolo and beef stew, which is perfect to warm anyone up on this wintery weekend.
I've travelled, I've experienced a lot of things but my best memories are at home and my best memories are around that dish.Lebo Lion, Author and podcaster
Her favourite song is a local classic, Malika by Miriam Makeba and Harry Belafonte.
Lastly, is you are looking for something to curl up under a blanket and read, the author recommends her favourite, A Radical Awakening by Dr Shefali.
I love this book because I think it's a really bold voice in the market... I think this book is going to be a true game changer in the next 10 years.Lebo Lion, Author and podcaster
To find out more, listen to the full audio below.
This article first appeared on EWN : A song, a book and a dish with Lebo Lion
More from Lifestyle
Exploring the ASMR video phenomenon: 'It lulls me to sleep every night'
Sara-Jayne King chats to ASMR Rosy, a popular local 'autonomous sensory meridian response' artist.Read More
[VIDEOS] Fishing frenzy: Sardine run fever hits KZN South Coast
The first big shoal of sardines hit Margate on KwaZulu-Natal's South Coast on Friday.Read More
Passion for rugby made my parents think I was suicidal - John Robbie
Relebogile Mabotja was speaking to former 702 talk show host and media personality John Robbie on the Upside of Failure feature.Read More
'One of my dreams came true' - Buitendag on Laureus ambassadorship
Pippa Hudson chats to Olympic medalist Bianca Buitendag on her recent appointment as the Laureus Sport for Good Foundation SA ambassador.Read More
How can you manage jealousy in a relationship? An expert weighs in
Thabo Mdluli spoke to relationship coach and author, Paula Quinsee about how to deal with a jealous partner.Read More
'Idols' winner Luyolo Yiba bringing 'good energy and vibes' to Braam on Saturday
Clement Manyathela spoke to singer/songwriter, Luyolo Yiba.Read More
WATCH: Basketball player performing CPR on collapsed referee goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Helping SA's youth avoid costly loans to make ends meet - Bryan Habana
Motheo Khoaripe interviews former Springbok Bryan Habana, co-founder of the Earned Wage Access platform Paymenow.Read More
Tolokazi Beer founder has big plans after surviving lockdown booze ban ordeal
An in-depth interview with brewmaster Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela, founder of Tolokazi Craft Beer - on The Money ShowRead More