From MP to New York: 'Amapiano king' Kabza De Small bags Times Square billboard
'Amapiano King' Kabza De Small is lighting up New York Times Square!
The Asibe Happy hitmaker, real name Kabelo Motha, was honoured with this billboard by music streaming platform, Spotify.
Taking to his social media channels, the Amapiano hitmaker, who recently released a new album, _KOA II (King Of Amapiano) _shared the image, captioning it, Billboard Boyz.
Billboard Boyz— #ThePianoKing (@KabzaDeSmall_) June 17, 2022
MAKHOSI AMAKHULU ✨🕯📿@Spotify pic.twitter.com/TSVu75cNMu
Many have congratulated the 29-year-old Mpumalanga-born star on this massive achievement.
Kabza De Small was feautued on a Times Square billboard?! What a wow!— Obamayang/ The Player President (@AKidofHisWord) June 17, 2022
New York Times Square 🙏❤️ Big Chiefs 🙏💪🏻 Kabza De Smallhttps://t.co/Ah5j08M9CT— live_mixing_with_dickzen_long (@dickzen_long) June 17, 2022
Billboards boyz 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/WkqhLjg1gQ
Piano to the world re International Danko KING @KabzaDeSmall_ 🙌🏽❤👑 https://t.co/NB6BUlzE1O— Mixture (@Mixture0301) June 18, 2022
This article first appeared on EWN : From MP to New York: 'Amapiano king' Kabza De Small bags Times Square billboard
Source : Twitter @KabzaDeSmall_
