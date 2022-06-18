



SOUTH AFRICA - South Africans have rallied behind multi-award winning star, Samthing Soweto, who opened up about his battle with depression.

Taking to social media, the singer-songwriter, real name, Samkelo Mdolomba apologised for being silent.

I’m sorry for the silences. I thought I was wack but today I only discovered how dope I am. #depression — Samkelo (@samthingsoweto) June 17, 2022

This comes as fans raised concerns about the 34-year-old's health last month - after he posted multiple selfies on his social media. Reacting to the concern, the muso released a video explaining that his slimmer appearance was due to a lifestyle change. It's also on this video where he admitted that he was 'going through a lot,' things he may not readily talk about as they are personal.

With this recent revelation, his fans have commended Mdolomba for speaking out and being open about his mental health struggles, assuring him that he's not alone.

Samthing Soweto is that Artist who will make you love his music though his Voice and dedication to his work.. let's just show him some ❤️ depression is so real.. pic.twitter.com/qxJLVrZ2DG — USIANE (@Usi53765289) June 18, 2022

We love you as Samkelo. We love you as Samthing Soweto. You are an amazing human being & a great artist. ❤️ https://t.co/ixRw2wrAgu — Millicent Mashimbye (@MillicentM01) June 18, 2022

I love how you guys are showing up for Samthing soweto 😭😭😭 let's do this with everyone pic.twitter.com/qm8nBTgVWG — DK 🇿🇦🏳️‍🌈🌈 (@nkeleakaDk) June 18, 2022

This article first appeared on EWN : South Africans rally behind Samthing Soweto as he opens up about depression