South Africans rally behind Samthing Soweto as he opens up about depression

Latest Local
City of Joburg to beef up security at waste-management sites after double murder MMC for environment infrastructure service Michael Sun says while the city has been trying to support the informal waste recycling... 18 June 2022 6:08 PM
Exploring the ASMR video phenomenon: 'It lulls me to sleep every night' Sara-Jayne King chats to ASMR Rosy, a popular local 'autonomous sensory meridian response' artist. 18 June 2022 5:29 PM
Bull named Cumulus auctioned for R1.65m at Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm President Cyril Ramaphosa is one of 16 breeders who had their cattle on show on Saturday. He was also present at the event which w... 18 June 2022 5:19 PM
View all Local
Final volumes of State Capture Report submitted electronically this evening In a statement issued by the secretary of the commission, Itumeleng Mosala, it said that due to certain challenges it was unable t... 18 June 2022 6:54 PM
Bull named Cumulus auctioned for R1.65m at Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm President Cyril Ramaphosa is one of 16 breeders who had their cattle on show on Saturday. He was also present at the event which w... 18 June 2022 5:19 PM
ANC: Journalists weren't trapped but asked to wait inside Luthuli House Journalists were there to attend a media briefing but some later reported that they had been trapped in the building for at least... 17 June 2022 3:51 PM
View all Politics
Exploring the ASMR video phenomenon: 'It lulls me to sleep every night' Sara-Jayne King chats to ASMR Rosy, a popular local 'autonomous sensory meridian response' artist. 18 June 2022 5:29 PM
Helping SA's youth avoid costly loans to make ends meet - Bryan Habana Motheo Khoaripe interviews former Springbok Bryan Habana, co-founder of the Earned Wage Access platform Paymenow. 16 June 2022 10:29 PM
Tolokazi Beer founder has big plans after surviving lockdown booze ban ordeal An in-depth interview with brewmaster Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela, founder of Tolokazi Craft Beer - on The Money Show 16 June 2022 9:24 PM
View all Business
[VIDEOS] Fishing frenzy: Sardine run fever hits KZN South Coast The first big shoal of sardines hit Margate on KwaZulu-Natal's South Coast on Friday. 18 June 2022 1:28 PM
A song, a book and a dish with Lebo Lion Wasanga Mehana spoke to podcaster and author Lebo Lion about her favourite song, book and dish. 18 June 2022 7:37 AM
Passion for rugby made my parents think I was suicidal - John Robbie Relebogile Mabotja was speaking to former 702 talk show host and media personality John Robbie on the Upside of Failure feature. 17 June 2022 6:00 PM
View all Lifestyle
Case against Elton Jantjies provisionally withdrawn Janjties was arrested at OR Tambo international airport last month for allegedly contravening the Civil Aviation Act.  17 June 2022 5:27 PM
'One of my dreams came true' - Buitendag on Laureus ambassadorship Pippa Hudson chats to Olympic medalist Bianca Buitendag on her recent appointment as the Laureus Sport for Good Foundation SA amba... 17 June 2022 4:21 PM
CSA names Proteas Women squad to tour England South Africa begin the tour with a once-off Test match, their first since 2014, before taking on the World Cup finalists in three... 17 June 2022 3:50 PM
View all Sport
South Africans rally behind Samthing Soweto as he opens up about depression The award-winning star opened up about his battle with depression. 18 June 2022 11:29 AM
From MP to New York: 'Amapiano king' Kabza De Small bags Times Square billboard The Asibe Happy hitmaker, real name Kabelo Motha, was honoured with this billboard by music streaming platform, Spotify. 18 June 2022 10:11 AM
AMO RAMELA: Not 'Sarafina!' again: how film & TV lets us down one more time The lack of South African film and TV industry documenting SA history has subjected us to 'Sarafina!'. 16 June 2022 4:00 PM
View all Entertainment
More than 1.5 billion people suffer hearing loss globally The World Health Organization estimates that in just more than two decades this number will exceed 2.5 billion. 18 June 2022 10:03 AM
June 16 also recognises the 200m migrant workers sending money to their families The Money Show talks to Andy Jury, Group CEO of Mukuru, about the International Day of Family Remittances (IDFR). 16 June 2022 8:40 PM
US Fed's 75 bps rate hike: 'Remember SA inflation not as high as rest of world' The Money Show interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) about the ripple effects of the biggest US rate hike since 1994. 16 June 2022 6:52 PM
View all World
30% of Africa's vaccine requirements must be procured from local producers - AU Bruce Whitfield talks to Aspen Pharmacare's Stavros Nicolaou who's been attending an African Union meeting in Addis Ababa. 15 June 2022 7:58 PM
This Youth Month, turn SA’s unemployment nightmare into a bold dream South African businesses can fight against national youth unemployment by providing working opportunities through YES. 14 June 2022 12:34 PM
Pitso Mosimane, Al Ahly agree to part ways It came after Mosimane met with Al Ahly's top management to discuss his future with the club. 13 June 2022 4:56 PM
View all Africa
AMO RAMELA: Not 'Sarafina!' again: how film & TV lets us down one more time The lack of South African film and TV industry documenting SA history has subjected us to 'Sarafina!'. 16 June 2022 4:00 PM
Buying an appliance? A credit card perk can extend your warranty period Wendy Knowler makes a big discovery this week and shares the info on The Money Show. 15 June 2022 9:27 PM
Suzuki outsells SA favourite Toyota - 'cheeky, but unlikely to be sustained' Branding expert Andy Rice chats to Bruce Whitfield about why Suzuki's passenger car sales topped other SA favourites in May. 15 June 2022 8:23 PM
View all Opinion
South Africans rally behind Samthing Soweto as he opens up about depression

18 June 2022 11:29 AM
by zongilen
Tags:
Mental health
#Depression
samthing soweto

The award-winning star opened up about his battle with depression.

SOUTH AFRICA - South Africans have rallied behind multi-award winning star, Samthing Soweto, who opened up about his battle with depression.

Taking to social media, the singer-songwriter, real name, Samkelo Mdolomba apologised for being silent.

This comes as fans raised concerns about the 34-year-old's health last month - after he posted multiple selfies on his social media. Reacting to the concern, the muso released a video explaining that his slimmer appearance was due to a lifestyle change. It's also on this video where he admitted that he was 'going through a lot,' things he may not readily talk about as they are personal.

With this recent revelation, his fans have commended Mdolomba for speaking out and being open about his mental health struggles, assuring him that he's not alone.


This article first appeared on EWN : South Africans rally behind Samthing Soweto as he opens up about depression




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
