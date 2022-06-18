Bull named Cumulus auctioned for R1.65m at Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm
POLOKWANE - The game auction at President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm in Limpopo has concluded. More than 60 lots auctioned off.
Security was tight, this afternoon at the farm but not all sales were of Ankole cows.
READ: Will Ramaphosa grace the Phala Phala auction and who will conduct it? ALSO READ: Sold! Highly anticipated auction expected at Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm
Some breeders sold the embryos and straws of semen belonging to these prized animals.
Ramaphosa is one of 16 breeders who had their cattle on show today. He was also present at the event which was closed to the media.
According to the auction house Veewinkel, the most expensive sale was of a bull, Cumulus, which was sold for R1.65 million. Cumulus does not belong to Ramaphosa whose heifer, Pata Pata, just sold for R675,000.
Another bull, Dollar, sold for R1 million. He comes with 1000 semen straws.
The auction fetched more than R20 million.
The auction comes at a time when criminal investigations against Ramaphosa are being deliberated by the Hawks.
This is in relation to money allegedly made from the sale of game that was subsequently stolen at the farm two years ago.
This article first appeared on EWN : Bull named Cumulus auctioned for R1.65m at Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm
