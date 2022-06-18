City of Joburg to beef up security at waste-management sites after double murder
JOHANNESBURG - The City of Joburg says it plans to intensify security measures at its waste-management sites after two people were shot at the Robinson Deep landfill.
It is understood two waste reclaimers were shot dead in an alleged turf war between rival waste picking groups on Thursday.
MMC for environment infrastructure service Michael Sun says while the city has been trying to support the informal waste recycling sector, its efforts have been marred by criminal elements which have infiltrated its facilities.
Sun says police are investigating the double murder.
