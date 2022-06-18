Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Final volumes of State Capture Report submitted electronically this evening

18 June 2022 6:54 PM
by Eyewitness News
Tags:
state capture report
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Itumeleng Mosala
judicial commission into state capture

In a statement issued by the secretary of the commission, Itumeleng Mosala, it said that due to certain challenges it was unable to submit the final part of the report to President Cyril Ramaphosa by 15 June.

The final volumes of the State Capture Report will be submitted to President Cyril Ramaphosa electronically on Saturday evening.

In a statement issued by the secretary of the commission, Itumeleng Mosala, it said that due to certain challenges, it was unable to submit the final part of the report to the president by Wednesday 15 June.

Mosala added that the president will receive an electronic version this evening and an official handover ceremony will take place at the Union Buildings tomorrow evening at 6pm.

This is the fifth and final instalment of the state capture reports.

The highly-anticipated report is expected to deal with outstanding issues, including matters at the SABC and state security. It’s also expected to make overall recommendations.


This article first appeared on EWN : Final volumes of State Capture Report submitted electronically this evening




