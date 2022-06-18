



The final volumes of the State Capture Report will be submitted to President Cyril Ramaphosa electronically on Saturday evening.

In a statement issued by the secretary of the commission, Itumeleng Mosala, it said that due to certain challenges, it was unable to submit the final part of the report to the president by Wednesday 15 June.

Mosala added that the president will receive an electronic version this evening and an official handover ceremony will take place at the Union Buildings tomorrow evening at 6pm.

This is the fifth and final instalment of the state capture reports.

The highly-anticipated report is expected to deal with outstanding issues, including matters at the SABC and state security. It’s also expected to make overall recommendations.

This article first appeared on EWN : Final volumes of State Capture Report submitted electronically this evening