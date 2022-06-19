Sunday Edition: A podcast wrap of our top headlines this past week





It's the long weekend, baby!

We’re sure everyone has made plans for how to crush the long weekend, but maybe take a quick moment to catch up with what happened this week. And in the spirit of the mini-holiday vibes, we’ve kept it mostly light.

Can the proposed new driver insurance scheme help lower petrol prices?

Automobile Association of South Africa Spokesperson Layton Beard responds to the proposal to implement driving insurance schemes to help with fuel prices in the country. Beard also speaks on how the high price of petrol is having a negative impact on the economy, even though we are not the only country dealing with this, and why a review of the petrol price is necessary.

Could Google's LaMDA artificial intelligence be sentient?

CapeTalk's John Maytham is joined by an engineer at Google. Is it time that we define what sentient means for AI? He has claimed that the firm's LaMDA artificial intelligence is sentient and touched on a debate about how we should think about artificial intelligence.

94.7 are trying to find the person with the most jobs! How many jobs do you have?

Growing up our parents normally had one job. Now we live in the hustle economy, where you could be freelancing from home, working for four different companies.

Cape Town Mayor on City's response to storm damage and displacement

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis spoke to Refilwe Moloto about how the City is responding to the needs of informal settlements and other vulnerable areas, following days of battering rains and storm winds.

How do you know if someone is from South Africa?

To prevent people from flying on fake passports, South Africans living in London have been required to complete a general knowledge test with 10 questions in Afrikaans when flying on an Irish airline – presumably to prove their nationality. Whackhead is here to suggest which questions should be asked instead!

