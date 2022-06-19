Home Affairs plans to reinforce transit visas after OR Tambo arrests
JOHANNESBURG - The Home Affairs Department plans to reinforce transit visas after eight undocumented migrants were arrested at OR Tambo International Airport for attempting to enter South Africa through a fire hydrant.
The Bangladeshi and Pakistani nationals allegedly arrived on a Qatar Airways flight from Doha earlier this week. The group were arrested by police after hiding in a network of tunnels via a fire hydrant at the airport.
In 2015, Home Affairs stopped transit visas for people who were passing through South Africa en route to neighbouring countries. However, Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said this has led to an increase in illegal activities.
"We are deciding in Home Affairs that the transit visa will once more be needed, but I'm sure you saw on social media when they were pulling people out of the fire hydrant. When they move in there is a passage, that passage is for pipes and wires and all that."
This article first appeared on EWN : Home Affairs plans to reinforce transit visas after OR Tambo arrests
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/visa-paper-passport-visa-stamp-3109800/
