Catch Belinda Davids on 'The Greatest Love of All’ show at Joburg Theatre
Joburg Theatre is celebrating the arrival of Belinda Davids’s season of The Greatest Love of All this July 2022.
Davids is a RISA chart-topping artist, who has performed alongside the likes of international stars like Keri Hilson, Keyshia Cole and Monica.
With the accompaniment of a live orchestra, Belinda will be bringing Whitney Houston’s musical legacy to life from 21 - 28 July 2022.
The two-hour production will fill you with joy, nostalgia and wonderment as it takes you on a heartfelt journey through Houston’s greatest hits including I Will Always Love You, I Wanna Dance With Somebody, How Will I Know, One Moment in Time, I Have Nothing, Run to You, Didn’t We Almost Have It All, Greatest Love of All, I’m Every Woman, Queen of the Night, _Exhale (Shoop _Shoop), _Million Dollar Bill _and more.
The Greatest Love of All at Joburg Theatre this July https://t.co/TGg4d9WhJN via @Biz_Lounge @joburgtheatre @BelindaDavids @TGLOAShow #TGLOAShow— Joburg Theatre (@joburgtheatre) May 26, 2022
Gugu Mhlungu speaks to Davids to find out more.
She was 17, I was eight when I first heard her and I knew that that was what I was gonna be, what I'm gonna do for the rest of my life. I couldn't quite understand what will come out it. That was it, that was the moment when I listened to her and that was the moment when I said I wanna sing like her.Belinda Davids, Singer
My brother had a Teddy Pendergrass CD in which he had a song with Whitney called 'Hold Me in Your Arms Tonight' and she was just 17. I sang along with the song and that was the moment when I knew that's the one.Belinda Davids, Singer
Listen below for more...
Source : Twitter @BelindaDavids
