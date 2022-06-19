Catch Belinda Davids on 'The Greatest Love of All’ show at Joburg Theatre

Streaming issues? Report here
Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
13:00 - 16:00
Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
13:00 - 16:00
Latest Local
Ramaphosa celebrates Thabo Mbeki's character in a birthday message Former president, Thabo Mbeki turned 80 on Saturday, and was honoured at a dinner celebration in Sandton. 19 June 2022 11:19 AM
Home Affairs plans to reinforce transit visas after OR Tambo arrests The Bangladeshi and Pakistani nationals allegedly arrived on a Qatar Airways flight from Doha earlier this week. 19 June 2022 11:02 AM
City of Joburg to beef up security at waste-management sites after double murder MMC for environment infrastructure service Michael Sun says while the city has been trying to support the informal waste recycling... 18 June 2022 6:08 PM
View all Local
Final volumes of State Capture Report submitted electronically this evening In a statement issued by the secretary of the commission, Itumeleng Mosala, it said that due to certain challenges it was unable t... 18 June 2022 6:54 PM
Bull named Cumulus auctioned for R1.65m at Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm President Cyril Ramaphosa is one of 16 breeders who had their cattle on show on Saturday. He was also present at the event which w... 18 June 2022 5:19 PM
ANC: Journalists weren't trapped but asked to wait inside Luthuli House Journalists were there to attend a media briefing but some later reported that they had been trapped in the building for at least... 17 June 2022 3:51 PM
View all Politics
Exploring the ASMR video phenomenon: 'It lulls me to sleep every night' Sara-Jayne King chats to ASMR Rosy, a popular local 'autonomous sensory meridian response' artist. 18 June 2022 5:29 PM
Helping SA's youth avoid costly loans to make ends meet - Bryan Habana Motheo Khoaripe interviews former Springbok Bryan Habana, co-founder of the Earned Wage Access platform Paymenow. 16 June 2022 10:29 PM
Tolokazi Beer founder has big plans after surviving lockdown booze ban ordeal An in-depth interview with brewmaster Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela, founder of Tolokazi Craft Beer - on The Money Show 16 June 2022 9:24 PM
View all Business
Mirror mirror on the wall: Seven Mzansi celebrity dads and sons who look alike What greater joy is there than having a child that looks like a younger, 'blast from the past' version of you? These celebrity fat... 19 June 2022 8:55 AM
Exploring the ASMR video phenomenon: 'It lulls me to sleep every night' Sara-Jayne King chats to ASMR Rosy, a popular local 'autonomous sensory meridian response' artist. 18 June 2022 5:29 PM
[VIDEOS] Fishing frenzy: Sardine run fever hits KZN South Coast The first big shoal of sardines hit Margate on KwaZulu-Natal's South Coast on Friday. 18 June 2022 1:28 PM
View all Lifestyle
Passion for rugby made my parents think I was suicidal - John Robbie Relebogile Mabotja was speaking to former 702 talk show host and media personality John Robbie on the Upside of Failure feature. 17 June 2022 6:00 PM
Case against Elton Jantjies provisionally withdrawn Janjties was arrested at OR Tambo international airport last month for allegedly contravening the Civil Aviation Act.  17 June 2022 5:27 PM
'One of my dreams came true' - Buitendag on Laureus ambassadorship Pippa Hudson chats to Olympic medalist Bianca Buitendag on her recent appointment as the Laureus Sport for Good Foundation SA amba... 17 June 2022 4:21 PM
View all Sport
Catch Belinda Davids on 'The Greatest Love of All’ show at Joburg Theatre Gugu Mhlungu speaks to Singer, Belinda Davids on her upcoming show at the Joburg Theatre titled ‘The Greatest Love of All’ which c... 19 June 2022 3:19 PM
South Africans rally behind Samthing Soweto as he opens up about depression The award-winning star opened up about his battle with depression. 18 June 2022 11:29 AM
From MP to New York: 'Amapiano king' Kabza De Small bags Times Square billboard The Asibe Happy hitmaker, real name Kabelo Motha, was honoured with this billboard by music streaming platform, Spotify. 18 June 2022 10:11 AM
View all Entertainment
The battle to build a child-friendly metaverse A virtual vest can give users the sensation of being buffeted by the wind or even feel a monster's breath on their back, and it ca... 19 June 2022 12:04 PM
Store workers vote to form first ever US Apple Union This would be the tech giant's first union, in the wake of similar unionisation drives at Starbucks and Amazon locations. 19 June 2022 11:55 AM
More than 1.5 billion people suffer hearing loss globally The World Health Organization estimates that in just more than two decades this number will exceed 2.5 billion. 18 June 2022 10:03 AM
View all World
30% of Africa's vaccine requirements must be procured from local producers - AU Bruce Whitfield talks to Aspen Pharmacare's Stavros Nicolaou who's been attending an African Union meeting in Addis Ababa. 15 June 2022 7:58 PM
This Youth Month, turn SA’s unemployment nightmare into a bold dream South African businesses can fight against national youth unemployment by providing working opportunities through YES. 14 June 2022 12:34 PM
Pitso Mosimane, Al Ahly agree to part ways It came after Mosimane met with Al Ahly's top management to discuss his future with the club. 13 June 2022 4:56 PM
View all Africa
AMO RAMELA: Not 'Sarafina!' again: how film & TV lets us down one more time The lack of South African film and TV industry documenting SA history has subjected us to 'Sarafina!'. 16 June 2022 4:00 PM
Buying an appliance? A credit card perk can extend your warranty period Wendy Knowler makes a big discovery this week and shares the info on The Money Show. 15 June 2022 9:27 PM
Suzuki outsells SA favourite Toyota - 'cheeky, but unlikely to be sustained' Branding expert Andy Rice chats to Bruce Whitfield about why Suzuki's passenger car sales topped other SA favourites in May. 15 June 2022 8:23 PM
View all Opinion
Home
Entertainment

Catch Belinda Davids on 'The Greatest Love of All’ show at Joburg Theatre

19 June 2022 3:19 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Whitney Houston
joburg theatre
Belinda Davids
The Greatest Love of All The Whitney Houston Show

Gugu Mhlungu speaks to singer Belinda Davids on her upcoming show at the Joburg Theatre titled ‘The Greatest Love of All’ which covers some of Whitney Houston’s musical legacy.

Joburg Theatre is celebrating the arrival of Belinda Davids’s season of The Greatest Love of All this July 2022.

Davids is a RISA chart-topping artist, who has performed alongside the likes of international stars like Keri Hilson, Keyshia Cole and Monica.

With the accompaniment of a live orchestra, Belinda will be bringing Whitney Houston’s musical legacy to life from 21 - 28 July 2022.

The two-hour production will fill you with joy, nostalgia and wonderment as it takes you on a heartfelt journey through Houston’s greatest hits including I Will Always Love You, I Wanna Dance With Somebody, How Will I Know, One Moment in Time, I Have Nothing, Run to You, Didn’t We Almost Have It All, Greatest Love of All, I’m Every Woman, Queen of the Night, _Exhale (Shoop _Shoop), _Million Dollar Bill _and more.

Gugu Mhlungu speaks to Davids to find out more.

She was 17, I was eight when I first heard her and I knew that that was what I was gonna be, what I'm gonna do for the rest of my life. I couldn't quite understand what will come out it. That was it, that was the moment when I listened to her and that was the moment when I said I wanna sing like her.

Belinda Davids, Singer

My brother had a Teddy Pendergrass CD in which he had a song with Whitney called 'Hold Me in Your Arms Tonight' and she was just 17. I sang along with the song and that was the moment when I knew that's the one.

Belinda Davids, Singer

Listen below for more...




More from Entertainment

South Africans rally behind Samthing Soweto as he opens up about depression

18 June 2022 11:29 AM

The award-winning star opened up about his battle with depression.

From MP to New York: 'Amapiano king' Kabza De Small bags Times Square billboard

18 June 2022 10:11 AM

The Asibe Happy hitmaker, real name Kabelo Motha, was honoured with this billboard by music streaming platform, Spotify.

AMO RAMELA: Not 'Sarafina!' again: how film & TV lets us down one more time

16 June 2022 4:00 PM

The lack of South African film and TV industry documenting SA history has subjected us to 'Sarafina!'.

These are the Real Housewives of Cape Town - but have you heard of any of them?

14 June 2022 11:19 AM

It's real-ly happening! The Cape Town edition of the hugely popular Real Housewives franchise is coming to Mzansi Magic in July.

WATCH: 'I'm enjoying myself,' 67-year-old man crowd surfing goes viral

13 June 2022 9:44 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

What is it that the Samas achieve beyond hosting a party every year? - Critic

12 June 2022 4:41 PM

Gugu Mhlungu speaks to 'City Press' journalist Phumlani Langa on whether the music awards still have a place in the industry and on how they could improve.

Trevor Stuurman’s 'A Place Called Home' encourages a familial experience of art

10 June 2022 12:17 PM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to the award-winning contemporary visual artist on what inspired the showcase.

Need a good laugh? Check out 'Keeping up with the Xhosaz' this weekend

3 June 2022 10:59 AM

Stand-up comedian 'The Roosta' Ndumiso Lindi says he has a lined up a variety of comedians for the show.

Nambitha Mpumlwana: I embrace the diva label

2 June 2022 12:53 PM

In this episode of Hanging Out with Clement Manyathela, award-winning actress Nambitha Mpumlwana talks about her childhood and career.

WATCH: I hope Will and Chris Rock will heal and talk it out - Jada Pinkett Smith

2 June 2022 9:55 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

There's no ideal way to be a dad, but showing up is the first step - expert

Mirror mirror on the wall: Seven Mzansi celebrity dads and sons who look alike

Lifestyle

Challenging the stigma of male infertility in South Africa

EWN Highlights

Mexico City punches its way to a new Guinness record

19 June 2022 2:59 PM

ANC North West postpones its elective conference, again

19 June 2022 2:08 PM

EThekwini residents unhappy with looming water restrictions

19 June 2022 1:30 PM

