Streaming issues? Report here
Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020 Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Ramaphosa expected to receive final state capture report on Monday After missing the 15 June deadline to complete the last report, the commission of inquiry has now wrapped up its work and on Sunda... 20 June 2022 6:16 AM
Ramaphosa celebrates Thabo Mbeki's character in a birthday message Former president, Thabo Mbeki turned 80 on Saturday, and was honoured at a dinner celebration in Sandton. 19 June 2022 11:19 AM
Home Affairs plans to reinforce transit visas after OR Tambo arrests The Bangladeshi and Pakistani nationals allegedly arrived on a Qatar Airways flight from Doha earlier this week. 19 June 2022 11:02 AM
View all Local
Final volumes of State Capture Report submitted electronically this evening In a statement issued by the secretary of the commission, Itumeleng Mosala, it said that due to certain challenges it was unable t... 18 June 2022 6:54 PM
Bull named Cumulus auctioned for R1.65m at Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm President Cyril Ramaphosa is one of 16 breeders who had their cattle on show on Saturday. He was also present at the event which w... 18 June 2022 5:19 PM
ANC: Journalists weren't trapped but asked to wait inside Luthuli House Journalists were there to attend a media briefing but some later reported that they had been trapped in the building for at least... 17 June 2022 3:51 PM
View all Politics
How DStv subscribers are becoming less and less valuable Gugu Mhlungu speaks to independent television critic Thinus Ferreira on pay-TV consumer trends and on why DStv subscribers are bec... 20 June 2022 6:23 AM
Exploring the ASMR video phenomenon: 'It lulls me to sleep every night' Sara-Jayne King chats to ASMR Rosy, a popular local 'autonomous sensory meridian response' artist. 18 June 2022 5:29 PM
Helping SA's youth avoid costly loans to make ends meet - Bryan Habana Motheo Khoaripe interviews former Springbok Bryan Habana, co-founder of the Earned Wage Access platform Paymenow. 16 June 2022 10:29 PM
View all Business
How DStv subscribers are becoming less and less valuable Gugu Mhlungu speaks to independent television critic Thinus Ferreira on pay-TV consumer trends and on why DStv subscribers are bec... 20 June 2022 6:23 AM
Mirror mirror on the wall: Seven Mzansi celebrity dads and sons who look alike What greater joy is there than having a child that looks like a younger, 'blast from the past' version of you? These celebrity fat... 19 June 2022 8:55 AM
Exploring the ASMR video phenomenon: 'It lulls me to sleep every night' Sara-Jayne King chats to ASMR Rosy, a popular local 'autonomous sensory meridian response' artist. 18 June 2022 5:29 PM
View all Lifestyle
Passion for rugby made my parents think I was suicidal - John Robbie Relebogile Mabotja was speaking to former 702 talk show host and media personality John Robbie on the Upside of Failure feature. 17 June 2022 6:00 PM
Case against Elton Jantjies provisionally withdrawn Janjties was arrested at OR Tambo international airport last month for allegedly contravening the Civil Aviation Act.  17 June 2022 5:27 PM
'One of my dreams came true' - Buitendag on Laureus ambassadorship Pippa Hudson chats to Olympic medalist Bianca Buitendag on her recent appointment as the Laureus Sport for Good Foundation SA amba... 17 June 2022 4:21 PM
View all Sport
Catch Belinda Davids on 'The Greatest Love of All’ show at Joburg Theatre Gugu Mhlungu speaks to singer Belinda Davids on her upcoming show at the Joburg Theatre titled ‘The Greatest Love of All’ which co... 19 June 2022 3:19 PM
South Africans rally behind Samthing Soweto as he opens up about depression The award-winning star opened up about his battle with depression. 18 June 2022 11:29 AM
From MP to New York: 'Amapiano king' Kabza De Small bags Times Square billboard The Asibe Happy hitmaker, real name Kabelo Motha, was honoured with this billboard by music streaming platform, Spotify. 18 June 2022 10:11 AM
View all Entertainment
The battle to build a child-friendly metaverse A virtual vest can give users the sensation of being buffeted by the wind or even feel a monster's breath on their back, and it ca... 19 June 2022 12:04 PM
Store workers vote to form first ever US Apple Union This would be the tech giant's first union, in the wake of similar unionisation drives at Starbucks and Amazon locations. 19 June 2022 11:55 AM
More than 1.5 billion people suffer hearing loss globally The World Health Organization estimates that in just more than two decades this number will exceed 2.5 billion. 18 June 2022 10:03 AM
View all World
30% of Africa's vaccine requirements must be procured from local producers - AU Bruce Whitfield talks to Aspen Pharmacare's Stavros Nicolaou who's been attending an African Union meeting in Addis Ababa. 15 June 2022 7:58 PM
This Youth Month, turn SA’s unemployment nightmare into a bold dream South African businesses can fight against national youth unemployment by providing working opportunities through YES. 14 June 2022 12:34 PM
Pitso Mosimane, Al Ahly agree to part ways It came after Mosimane met with Al Ahly's top management to discuss his future with the club. 13 June 2022 4:56 PM
View all Africa
AMO RAMELA: Not 'Sarafina!' again: how film & TV lets us down one more time The lack of South African film and TV industry documenting SA history has subjected us to 'Sarafina!'. 16 June 2022 4:00 PM
Buying an appliance? A credit card perk can extend your warranty period Wendy Knowler makes a big discovery this week and shares the info on The Money Show. 15 June 2022 9:27 PM
Suzuki outsells SA favourite Toyota - 'cheeky, but unlikely to be sustained' Branding expert Andy Rice chats to Bruce Whitfield about why Suzuki's passenger car sales topped other SA favourites in May. 15 June 2022 8:23 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Ramaphosa expected to receive final state capture report on Monday

20 June 2022 6:16 AM
by Bernadette Wicks
Tags:
Gupta family
State Capture
state capture report
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Zondo commission
Zondo commission of inquiry

After missing the 15 June deadline to complete the last report, the commission of inquiry has now wrapped up its work and on Sunday night sent it to the president electronically.

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission of inquiry’s fifth and final report will officially be handed over to the president later on Monday.

After missing the 15 June deadline to complete the last report, the commission of inquiry has now wrapped up its work and on Sunday night sent it to the president electronically.

This evening, it will also hand over a hard copy at an official ceremony at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

The Presidency has yet to say when the report will be released publicly, though.

The first of the state capture commission of inquiry’s reports was released in January and focused on SAA, Gupta-owned newspaper The New Age and Sars.

Since then, three more instalments looking at Transnet, Bosasa, Eskom and the Free State asbestos removal saga, among others, have also been released.

Chief Justice and commission chair Raymond Zondo has referred a number of those implicated in the capture of these organisations to the country’s law enforcement agencies for further investigations and potential prosecutions, including Dudu Myeni, Brian Molefe, Tom Moyane, Malusi Gigaba and Matshela Koko.

And in the fifth and final instalment, which is expected to cover the SABC, the State Security Agency, the Vrede dairy farm scandal, the Guptas’ Waterkloof landing and the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa, Chief Justice Zondo is sure to continue taking names.

Whose exactly, though, remains to be seen.


This article first appeared on EWN : Ramaphosa expected to receive final state capture report on Monday




20 June 2022 6:16 AM
by Bernadette Wicks
Tags:
Gupta family
State Capture
state capture report
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Zondo commission
Zondo commission of inquiry

More from Local

Missing Image Placeholder

Ramaphosa celebrates Thabo Mbeki's character in a birthday message

19 June 2022 11:19 AM

Former president, Thabo Mbeki turned 80 on Saturday, and was honoured at a dinner celebration in Sandton.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Home Affairs plans to reinforce transit visas after OR Tambo arrests

19 June 2022 11:02 AM

The Bangladeshi and Pakistani nationals allegedly arrived on a Qatar Airways flight from Doha earlier this week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

City of Joburg to beef up security at waste-management sites after double murder

18 June 2022 6:08 PM

MMC for environment infrastructure service Michael Sun says while the city has been trying to support the informal waste recycling sector, its efforts have been marred by criminal elements which have infiltrated its facilities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Exploring the ASMR video phenomenon: 'It lulls me to sleep every night'

18 June 2022 5:29 PM

Sara-Jayne King chats to ASMR Rosy, a popular local 'autonomous sensory meridian response' artist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bull named Cumulus auctioned for R1.65m at Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm

18 June 2022 5:19 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa is one of 16 breeders who had their cattle on show on Saturday. He was also present at the event which was closed to the media.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[VIDEOS] Fishing frenzy: Sardine run fever hits KZN South Coast

18 June 2022 1:28 PM

The first big shoal of sardines hit Margate on KwaZulu-Natal's South Coast on Friday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Will Ramaphosa grace the Phala Phala auction and who will conduct it?

18 June 2022 11:47 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Ankole breed of cows are among the livestock that's set to go on auction at his farm in Bela Bela on Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africans rally behind Samthing Soweto as he opens up about depression

18 June 2022 11:29 AM

The award-winning star opened up about his battle with depression.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

From MP to New York: 'Amapiano king' Kabza De Small bags Times Square billboard

18 June 2022 10:11 AM

The Asibe Happy hitmaker, real name Kabelo Motha, was honoured with this billboard by music streaming platform, Spotify.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More than 1.5 billion people suffer hearing loss globally

18 June 2022 10:03 AM

The World Health Organization estimates that in just more than two decades this number will exceed 2.5 billion.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Ramaphosa expected to receive final state capture report on Monday

Local

How DStv subscribers are becoming less and less valuable

Lifestyle Business

Challenging the stigma of male infertility in South Africa

EWN Highlights

Popcru to march to SAPS headquarters in Pretoria to highlight grievances

20 June 2022 6:48 AM

Truckers Forum threatens to continue disrupting routes if changes not made

20 June 2022 6:41 AM

Macron loses parliament majority in stunning setback

20 June 2022 5:42 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA