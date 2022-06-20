



JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission of inquiry’s fifth and final report will officially be handed over to the president later on Monday.

After missing the 15 June deadline to complete the last report, the commission of inquiry has now wrapped up its work and on Sunday night sent it to the president electronically.

This evening, it will also hand over a hard copy at an official ceremony at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

The Presidency has yet to say when the report will be released publicly, though.

The first of the state capture commission of inquiry’s reports was released in January and focused on SAA, Gupta-owned newspaper The New Age and Sars.

Since then, three more instalments looking at Transnet, Bosasa, Eskom and the Free State asbestos removal saga, among others, have also been released.

Chief Justice and commission chair Raymond Zondo has referred a number of those implicated in the capture of these organisations to the country’s law enforcement agencies for further investigations and potential prosecutions, including Dudu Myeni, Brian Molefe, Tom Moyane, Malusi Gigaba and Matshela Koko.

And in the fifth and final instalment, which is expected to cover the SABC, the State Security Agency, the Vrede dairy farm scandal, the Guptas’ Waterkloof landing and the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa, Chief Justice Zondo is sure to continue taking names.

Whose exactly, though, remains to be seen.

This article first appeared on EWN : Ramaphosa expected to receive final state capture report on Monday