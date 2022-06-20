'UAE is banking on Batohi and her team to bungle Gupta case' - Open Secrets
Director of Open Secrets, Hennie van Vuuren, says that there was a delay in the correspondence between South Africa and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with regard to the Gupta brothers.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Van Vuuren says it took the South African government 81 days to write back to the UAE authorities regarding the Interpol red notice.
Currently, Gupta brothers, Athul and Rajesh, are behind bars in the UAE.
It's not a country that is governed by the rule of law. Unlike South Africa, there isn't an independent judiciary. So it's by no means a free country and it provides absolute control to the monarch and protection to criminals like the Guptas.Hennie Van Vuuren, Director - Open Secrets
The UAE is banking on the fact that Advocate Shamila Batohi and her team will bungle this case and they know they don't necessarily want the Guptas extradited because them appearing in court in South Africa could open up much more information about the very dodgy, criminal aspects of financial architecture housed in Dubai.Hennie Van Vuuren, Director - Open Secrets
Listen to the full interview below:
