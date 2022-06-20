Soweto protest a build-up to even bigger shutdown - protest organiser





JOHANNESBURG - Most main routes leading into Soweto remain cut-off on Monday morning, with residents barricading roads with burning tyres and debris.

Major routes have been blockaded since early on Monday morning, with traffic disrupted and Rea Vaya bus commuters left stranded.

This includes routes in Pimville, Jabulani, Diepkloof and Moletsane.

One of the organisers of the protest action has told Eyewitness News that this is was part of a build-up to an even bigger shutdown.

Service delivery and electricity woes in parts of Soweto have been brought into sharp focus by residents who are demanding change.

Residents want Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse to address their grievances, including calls to remove informal settlements.

Monday morning's protest has been described as a soft buildup for what's to come on Tuesday.

While denying that the protest is part of Operation Dudula, one of the organisers, who goes by the name Nobhala, said that it was a collective initiative by the community.

"What we actually want is for all the 14 police stations here in Soweto to all have one report that will be sent to provincial and in that way we will be able to get attention that we want tomorrow and also to get Mpho Phalatse to receive the petition," Nobahla said.

Law enforcement have called on motorists to approach the affected areas with caution.

