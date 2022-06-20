Have you heard of sleep divorce? TV host Carson Daly has done it
Have you been wondering what's been trending lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
Have you heard of sleep divorce?
TV presenter Carson Daly says he and his wife sleep in separate rooms.
He says this was the best thing to do, which they started a few years ago.
The conversation came up when the TV hosts were discussing the Scandinavian sleep method that’s quickly becoming a slumber trend.
The Scandinavian sleep method has couples sharing their bed but not sharing their blankets.
Listen to what else has gone viral:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_111082397_hotel-room-abstract-interior-lamp-near-the-bed.html
More from Lifestyle
How lockdown changed the relationship between landlords and restaurant owners
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Grace Harding, CEO of Ocean Basket.Read More
Amazon is coming for Takealot in South Africa
The largest online store in the world will soon launch a marketplace in South Africa.Read More
Man pays R305 million to have steak with Warren Buffett
Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
Service delivery woes have rubbed up Soweto residents the wrong way
Mandy speaks to EWN Reporter Nokukhanya Mntambo, on protests from Soweto residents.Read More
Lehohla's academy to train people on the use of planning tools across sectors
Gugu Mhlungu is joined by Dr Pali Lehohla to talk about the objectives of his latest project, the Economic Modelling Academy (EMA), a programme aimed at addressing a lack of extensive planning in implementing government policy.Read More
How SA's Invigilator app addresses digital divide for online learning
Lester Kiewer talks to the co-founder of the Invigilator app, Nicholas Reimer, about the smartphone application.Read More
Selling property? Why you're struggling, and how to make it attractive to buyers
Africa Melane asks Rowan Alexander (Alexander Swart Property) for advice for those who are thinking of selling their homes.Read More
How DStv subscribers are becoming less and less valuable
Gugu Mhlungu speaks to independent television critic Thinus Ferreira on pay-TV consumer trends and on why DStv subscribers are becoming less and less valuable.Read More
Mirror mirror on the wall: Seven Mzansi celebrity dads and sons who look alike
What greater joy is there than having a child that looks like a younger, 'blast from the past' version of you? These celebrity fathers don't have to imagine what that is like.Read More
More from Entertainment
[WATCH] Video of the Kolisi's cutting a rug garners 1.5 million views on TikTok
Siya Kolisi, his wife Rachel and their family took to TikTok to take part in the latest dance challenge doing the rounds.Read More
Zip Zapping across ZA! Iconic Cape Town circus heads to JHB with brand new show
Cape Town-based Zip Zap Circus will soon be seen in Joburg, as they head to The Teatro at Montecasino with their show, MOYA Live.Read More
Catch Belinda Davids on 'The Greatest Love of All’ show at Joburg Theatre
Gugu Mhlungu speaks to singer Belinda Davids on her upcoming show at the Joburg Theatre titled ‘The Greatest Love of All’ which covers some of Whitney Houston’s musical legacy.Read More
South Africans rally behind Samthing Soweto as he opens up about depression
The award-winning star opened up about his battle with depression.Read More
From MP to New York: 'Amapiano king' Kabza De Small bags Times Square billboard
The Asibe Happy hitmaker, real name Kabelo Motha, was honoured with this billboard by music streaming platform, Spotify.Read More
AMO RAMELA: Not 'Sarafina!' again: how film & TV lets us down one more time
The lack of South African film and TV industry documenting SA history has subjected us to 'Sarafina!'.Read More
These are the Real Housewives of Cape Town - but have you heard of any of them?
It's real-ly happening! The Cape Town edition of the hugely popular Real Housewives franchise is coming to Mzansi Magic in July.Read More
WATCH: 'I'm enjoying myself,' 67-year-old man crowd surfing goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
What is it that the Samas achieve beyond hosting a party every year? - Critic
Gugu Mhlungu speaks to 'City Press' journalist Phumlani Langa on whether the music awards still have a place in the industry and on how they could improve.Read More