CUT student Phidiso Moloantoa on why he translated medical jargon to Sesotho





Moloantoa added that he was one of the two students selected to participate in the recent national lexicon project, which was held in Cape Town.

The 22-year-old tells Bongani Bingwa that the idea of translating medical terms into Sesotho was to make them familiar to Sesotho-speaking people.

I think it was a God's call and when God calls, I think you have to answer and you can't avoid it. The programme came about when I was attending my normal practical classes and this one day, our lecturer took us the whole class together to this site in the campus and told us about the Pan South African Language Programme and translation. Phidiso Moloantoa, Medical Laboratory student - Central University of Technology

It is normal Sesotho language like if you have flu, I call it that you have 'sefuba', if you have cancer I call it that you have 'kankere', you have inflammation, then I call it 'tlhala ya maswafo' or heart disease, I call it 'lefu la pelo' and I make it easier for Sesotho people to understand when they have diseases that do not have Sesotho names. Phidiso Moloantoa, Medical Laboratory student - Central University of Technology

