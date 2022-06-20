How SA's Invigilator app addresses digital divide for online learning





The coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown have irrevocably shifted the way the world works.

This led many towards digitisation, particularly in the workplace and education sectors, forcing the world to rapidly adapt to a radically changing environment and leading to a number of technological advancements.

One such advancement was remote learning, where students had to continue their education from their homes, something that understandably came with its own set of issues, particularly in areas where access was an issue.

So how have students had to work from home while maintaining academic integrity with their assignments and examinations? The locally produced Invigilator application seems to have the answers.

The app addressed a number of potential issues that came with remote learning in a country with a huge digital divide with issues such laptop access, data availability and connectivity issues as well as infrastructure issues such as the load shedding crisis.

So how does it do that? Co-founder of the Invigilator app, Nicholas Reimer, says that the app allows for continuous monitoring, even when accessing their assessments offline.

The solution that we've brought to the market is allow students to write completely off the internet. So they can actually turn their phones onto flight mode while writing and then we analyse that data only at the end of the assessment so, once that has been completed, which means even if there's a drop in power, if there's a drop in internet connection, or even if the student doesn't have any data, they can still write wherever they are based. Nicholas Reimer, Co-founder - Invigilator App

However, this does bring different kinds of integrity issues with regards with how the app makes sure that issues such a plagiarism and cheating. Reimer maintains that the Invigilator app does a number of things to prevent this through its continuous monitoring, even if the student is offline.

Once the student is then writing the assessment, they scan a QR code which activates everything the application needs to do and all the checks it needs to perform and, obviously it works in-app and doesn't require the student to connect to the internet. While that student is writing that paper, the application is going to ask a number of different things. Nicholas Reimer, Co-founder - Invigilator App

The app is currently one of the most downloaded education apps in the country and is available for any entry-level smartphone and above to download for free on Google Play and the App Store.

