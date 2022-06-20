Lehohla's academy to train people on the use of planning tools across sectors





While the COVID-19 state of disaster has been lifted, thought-leader and former statistician-general of South Africa, Dr Pali Lehohla, attributes South Africa's challenges of unemployment and lack of education to an emerging disaster - which he calls the "gwaragwara state'' - a country where no plans are working.

Gugu Mhlungu is joined by Dr Lehohla to talk about the objectives of his latest project, the Economic Modelling Academy (EMA), a programme aimed at addressing a lack of extensive planning in implementing government policy.

His long list of accolades include research associate at Oxford, professor of practice at the University of Johannesburg and member of the UN Secretary General Independent Expert Advisory Group on Data Revolution.

During his tenure as the statistician-general, he noticed that the inclusion of statistics in the implementation of strategy and policy by government was lacking.

When I was in government as the statistician-general, I got very much concerned about the lack of use of statistics, particularly in planning. Dr Pali Lehohla, Former statistician-general

Through his own observations, Dr Lehohla realised there was no appetite for serious research-based planning in government.

His programme was created to address this discrepancy and train individuals, across all sectors, on how to identify and analyse tools of foresight and planning.

We realised that people cannot use these tools unless they are trained, so that's why EMA was created. First to empower people in public sector, those in the private sector and civil society... to use tools of foresight. Dr Pali Lehohla, Former statistician-general and Oxford research associate

Listen to the full interview below: