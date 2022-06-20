Lehohla's academy to train people on the use of planning tools across sectors
While the COVID-19 state of disaster has been lifted, thought-leader and former statistician-general of South Africa, Dr Pali Lehohla, attributes South Africa's challenges of unemployment and lack of education to an emerging disaster - which he calls the "gwaragwara state'' - a country where no plans are working.
Gugu Mhlungu is joined by Dr Lehohla to talk about the objectives of his latest project, the Economic Modelling Academy (EMA), a programme aimed at addressing a lack of extensive planning in implementing government policy.
His long list of accolades include research associate at Oxford, professor of practice at the University of Johannesburg and member of the UN Secretary General Independent Expert Advisory Group on Data Revolution.
During his tenure as the statistician-general, he noticed that the inclusion of statistics in the implementation of strategy and policy by government was lacking.
When I was in government as the statistician-general, I got very much concerned about the lack of use of statistics, particularly in planning.Dr Pali Lehohla, Former statistician-general
Through his own observations, Dr Lehohla realised there was no appetite for serious research-based planning in government.
His programme was created to address this discrepancy and train individuals, across all sectors, on how to identify and analyse tools of foresight and planning.
We realised that people cannot use these tools unless they are trained, so that's why EMA was created. First to empower people in public sector, those in the private sector and civil society... to use tools of foresight.Dr Pali Lehohla, Former statistician-general and Oxford research associate
Listen to the full interview below:
More from Lifestyle
How lockdown changed the relationship between landlords and restaurant owners
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Grace Harding, CEO of Ocean Basket.Read More
Amazon is coming for Takealot in South Africa
The largest online store in the world will soon launch a marketplace in South Africa.Read More
Man pays R305 million to have steak with Warren Buffett
Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
Service delivery woes have rubbed up Soweto residents the wrong way
Mandy speaks to EWN Reporter Nokukhanya Mntambo, on protests from Soweto residents.Read More
How SA's Invigilator app addresses digital divide for online learning
Lester Kiewer talks to the co-founder of the Invigilator app, Nicholas Reimer, about the smartphone application.Read More
Selling property? Why you're struggling, and how to make it attractive to buyers
Africa Melane asks Rowan Alexander (Alexander Swart Property) for advice for those who are thinking of selling their homes.Read More
Have you heard of sleep divorce? TV host Carson Daly has done it
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
How DStv subscribers are becoming less and less valuable
Gugu Mhlungu speaks to independent television critic Thinus Ferreira on pay-TV consumer trends and on why DStv subscribers are becoming less and less valuable.Read More
Mirror mirror on the wall: Seven Mzansi celebrity dads and sons who look alike
What greater joy is there than having a child that looks like a younger, 'blast from the past' version of you? These celebrity fathers don't have to imagine what that is like.Read More