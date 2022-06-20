Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 21:05
Weird and Wonderful Feature: Tarot Card Reading - what is all about and how does it work?
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Mulekah Kabongo - Tarot Reader, Astrologer
Today at 22:05
Change your mindset feature - commitment and the importance of building a burning desire and recognizing the factors which kill a burning desire.
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Stanley Beckett - Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
Soweto protest organiser promises peaceful march to mayor's office on Tuesday

20 June 2022 10:55 AM
by Nokukhanya Mntambo & Ray White
Tags:
Soweto
Service delivery protest
Soweto protest
Nhlanhla "Lux" Dlamini

This after disgruntled residents blockaded major routes in and out of the area, including Dieplkoof and Pimville on Monday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Protest action in parts of Soweto appears to have died down after a morning of disruptions.

While protestors were nowhere to be seen, there was still some evidence of their activity, with tyres and rocks still scattered across roads.

This after disgruntled residents blockaded major routes in and out of the area, including Dieplkoof and Pimville on Monday morning.

They want the City of Joburg to attend to service delivery issues.

Police are still visible on Chris Hani Road as clean-up operations continue.

Law enforcement at the scene said that they could not confirm any further details at this point.

Meanwhile, one of the organisers of the protest, Nhlanhla "Lux" Dlamini, said that they would march to the office of the mayor on Tuesday to make sure their voices are heard.

Dlamini said that local leadership in Soweto gathered on Monday to devise a plan on how to push forward with making their grievances heard.

"What we've done as local leadership is said 'guys, let's define the problem and let's go to whoever is causing the problem' and what we're doing tomorrow on the 21st is marching as a community in Soweto to the mayor's office to say 'you are Gauteng's number one citizen, here are the problems what can we call do for a general solution?' So there's a big march tomorrow," Dlamini said.

He said that they would ensure that no laws were broken during the demonstrations.

"There'll be leadership on the ground to ensure it's well with the boundaries of the law and we'll focus on the march tomorrow because the march is what we need for sustainable results," he said.


This article first appeared on EWN : Soweto protest organiser promises peaceful march to mayor's office on Tuesday




