Here's how three former officials at the OCJ 'plotted' to take the Reuters deal
Three former officials at the Chief Justice Office have been accused of procuring an IT contract for R225 million.
According to Sunday Times, the contract was awarded to the multinational media and technology company Thomson Reuters on 1 June - just a day after the three officials resigned.
The former Chief Justice office officials - former spokesperson and chief director of court administration Nathi Mncube, former case management director Yvonne van Niekerk, and former CFO Casper Coetzer - have been reported to have then begun new jobs as local partners to the same company, which was awarded by the Chief Justice Office where they stand to earn 30% to the value of the deal, reported to be approximately R67 million.
The issue here lies in the possibility that the three officials played an integral role in getting the 6-year contract for Thomson Reuters, where they would benefit as local partners, while the they were still appointed as officials and allegedly having a hand in drawing up the specifications of the contract.
These people played a role in setting up the specifications of what is needed. They then influenced the bidder to put in a local partner, and at the end of it, they were in a position to apply for that contract.Sabelo Skiti, Investigative journalist - Sunday Times
Despite the officials resigning before the official implantation of the contract, a clear conflict of interest for the contract is the report that the contract was awarded in December 2021 and registered by the officials 5 days later, where they submitted their bid for the contract two-to-three weeks later, according to _Sunday Times _Investigative Journalist Sabelo Skiti.
At the time of award, these people were still employees for the Office of the Chief Justice. They make a lot of noise about the fact that, when the contract started on June 1, they were no longer employees for a couple of hours but for a good couple of months, these three individuals sat inside the Department of Justice with full knowledge that they were recipients of a share in a government contract.Sabelo Skiti, Investigative journalist - Sunday Times
The Chief Justice is reportedly investigating the issue further.
Listen to the full audio below.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_66087627_business-man-giving-dishonest-handshake-hiding-in-the-mask-business-fraud-and-hypocrite-agreement-.html?vti=lca6n5jdieyrmwhb10-1-1
More from Local
Soweto residents pray for the best on missing Khaya Magadla's birthday
On the eighth day of the search and recovery operation, officials again returned empty-handed after Magadla fell into a manhole at a local park on Sunday, 12 June.Read More
Discovery Bank takes off with SAA in new partnership following Comair grounding
Bruce Whitfield interviews Discovery Bank CEO, Hylton Kallner.Read More
Special Tribunal reserves judgment on R150m Digital Vibes case
Mandy Wiener speaks to the Special Tribunal spokesperson, Advocate Selby Makgotho, to get the details.Read More
Final volume of State Capture report to be handed over on Wednesday
The last instalment of the report was meant to be handed over to the president at an official ceremony at the union buildings on Monday.Read More
Upcoming state capture report should bring solutions, says legal expert
Mpumelelo Zikalala joins Mandy Weiner in studio to discuss the highly anticipated fifth and final volume of the state capture report set to be released this week.Read More
How does information obtained illegally affect a criminal case?
Clement Manyathela spoke to retired head of Asset Forfeiture Unit at National Prosecuting Authority Willie Hofmeyr about what happens in a case where evidence has been illegally obtained.Read More
SA needs urgent healthcare reform: Report
Mandy Wiener speaks to Sasha Stevenson, head of health rights programme at SECTION27 about a report into the urgent need for healthcare reform in South AfricaRead More
Medical fraternity slams Gauteng Health over De Maayer saga
Lester Kiewit speaks to Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, chair of South African Medical Association and Prof Eric Buch, CEO of the Colleges of Medicine of South Africa, about the fallout over the whistle-blowing doctor Tim de Maayer.Read More
Judges Matter calls for more women to lead in the judiciary
Mandy Wiener speaks to researcher Mbekezeli Benjamin of Judges Matter about the interview for the deputy chief justice post.Read More