Medical fraternity slams Gauteng Health over De Maayer saga

20 June 2022 2:44 PM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Gauteng Health Department
Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital
Dr Tim De Maayer

Lester Kiewit speaks to Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, chair of South African Medical Association and Prof Eric Buch, CEO of the Colleges of Medicine of South Africa, about the fallout over the whistle-blowing doctor Tim de Maayer.
  • Gauteng Health Department accused of using a heavy handed approach towards Dr Tim De Maayer
  • Medical fraternity believes De Maayer has raised critical issues in the public domain
  • The organisations believe it's time government urgently addresses the healthcare crisis

_

Dr Tim Maayer. Picture: Change.org

It's time for government to take a critical look at the state of healthcare in South Africa. That's the view of two organisations in the medical fraternity, who have weighed into the fracas around embattled doctor, Tim De Maayer.

The paediatric gastroenterologist at Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital in Gauteng will undergo a disciplinary process after he blew the whistle on the horrid working conditions at the state facility. Dr De Maayer was suspended two weeks ago, but after a public outcry, his suspension was lifted.

In his open letter, Dr De Maayer said the hospital's conditions had been a direct cause of the deaths and disability of children at the hospital. He called for urgent attention to the crisis at the hospital.

With the disciplinary process going ahead, his supporters say he's being bullied into silence by the hospital's administration. Speaking to Lester Kiewit, Professor Eric Buch, the CEO of the Colleges of Medicine of South Africa, s says the Gauteng health department has fumbled in how it is dealing with the concerns raised by Dr de Maayer.

It's like a _kragdadigheid... _aheavy handed approach. What the department should have done is said they have a plan in place to deal with the issues and here are the timelines. In all the responses, I've yet to see the department deny that any of the facts presented are inaccurate.

Prof Eric Buch, Colleges of Medicine of South Africa CEO

Prof Buch lauded Dr De Maayer for his moral conscience and his strong ethics as a medical doctor.

Dr De Maayer could have protected himself and gone to the media as a private whistleblower. But he's guided by his Hippocratic oath and was prepared to stand up and bring these matters to the attention of the public. He's not doing this to make more money. He's doing this because he wants kids to live and to live good lives.

Prof Eric Buch, Colleges of Medicine of South Africa CEO

Dr Buch said most junior doctors gain their experience at an academic hospital, which are far better off than rural or community based hospitals. Given the tough working conditions for doctors, stress is a growing concern.

Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, chair of South African Medical Association, says it's unfortunate that the fraternity had to defend Dr De Maayer and other doctors who are enduring horrific conditions in the public sector.

The picture painted by Dr De Maayer is a picture across the country. You may have one or two provinces doing a little better, but doctors are struggling. Doctors are expected to do something extraordinary to save a patient.

Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, South African Medical Association chair

Buildings are falling apart and fires are happening because the conditions are not up to scratch. Then there's the burnout of healthcare practitioners who don't just have clinical work, but also administrative work. It's just the tip of the iceberg.

Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, South African Medical Association national chair

Listen to the audio for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Medical fraternity slams Gauteng Health over De Maayer saga




20 June 2022 2:44 PM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Gauteng Health Department
Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital
Dr Tim De Maayer

