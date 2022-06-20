Discovery Bank takes off with SAA in new partnership following Comair grounding
- SAA flights will now be available via Discovery's Vitality Travel platform
- Discovery Bank clients will now also have access to SAA lounges
- Discovery's new collaboration with SAA comes after the closure of Comair
Discovery has confirmed South African Airways as its new flight partner following the closure of Comair.
The collaboration will see SAA flights being made available on the Vitality Travel platform.
It will also give Discovery Bank clients access to SAA’s airport lounges.
Prior to its closure, Comair served as a flight partner to Discovery, offering discounts to its Vitality members on Kulula and British Airways flights.
Airport lounges are popular. They're actually quite difficult to establish just given the limited real-estate. So we'll be investing significantly to upgrade the lounges.Hylton Kallner, Discovery Bank CEO
RELATED: Comair down: 'Airlines scrambling to take advantage. Profitability now enormous'
We envisage this to be a long-term partnership, hence the capital investment we'll be making in the lounges.Hylton Kallner, Discovery Bank CEO
RELATED: 'It's a sad day' mourns Comair as it closes shop
SAA and @Discovery_SA announce strategic partnership to provide airport lounge access for Discovery Bank clients. Discovery Bank Purple, Black and Platinum cardholders will be able to use their Discovery Bank app to access SAA’s airport lounges. Welcome #DiscoveryBank #FlySAA pic.twitter.com/DqsVJEKqMx— SAA - South Africa (@flysaa) June 20, 2022
The entire airport experience was important to us. We've rolled out fast-track priority lanes that allow our customers to by-pass and go through on an accelerated basis.Hylton Kallner, Discovery Bank CEO
Listen to the audio of the interview for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Discovery Bank takes off with SAA in new partnership following Comair grounding
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/south_african_airways.html?oriSearch=saa&sti=n8wqyoe1mwzlg0c4x4|&mediapopup=110937089
