Judges Matter calls for more women to lead in the judiciary
Judges Matter has added its voice for more women to be in leadership positions in the South African judiciary.
This comes as the Supreme Court of Appeal president, Justice Mandisa Maya, was being interviewed for the position of the deputy chief justice.
Speaking to Mandy Wiener, the organisation's researcher Mbekezeli Benjamin says they agree with Judge Maya about gender transformation within the judiciary.
She has spoken to the JSC [Judicial Service Commission] and said that the onus of putting women in leadership position lies with the JSC, she suggested that they haven't done enough to put women in leadership position in the judiciary. She made another startling admission that currently, she is the only head of court out of all the courts in the country - she is the only woman.Mbekezeli Benjamin, Researcher - Judges Matter
Benjamin added that her appointment as deputy chief justice would begin to inspire women leadership.
Her appointment as deputy chief justice would be someway in changing the picture and she said that her successor in the SCA should remain a woman. She basically put a challenge to the JSC that it should not regress, so to speak, in terms of women in leadership position.Mbekezeli Benjamin, Researcher - Judges Matter
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : @OCJ_RSA/Twitter
More from Local
Soweto residents pray for the best on missing Khaya Magadla's birthday
On the eighth day of the search and recovery operation, officials again returned empty-handed after Magadla fell into a manhole at a local park on Sunday, 12 June.Read More
Discovery Bank takes off with SAA in new partnership following Comair grounding
Bruce Whitfield interviews Discovery Bank CEO, Hylton Kallner.Read More
Special Tribunal reserves judgment on R150m Digital Vibes case
Mandy Wiener speaks to the Special Tribunal spokesperson, Advocate Selby Makgotho, to get the details.Read More
Final volume of State Capture report to be handed over on Wednesday
The last instalment of the report was meant to be handed over to the president at an official ceremony at the union buildings on Monday.Read More
Upcoming state capture report should bring solutions, says legal expert
Mpumelelo Zikalala joins Mandy Weiner in studio to discuss the highly anticipated fifth and final volume of the state capture report set to be released this week.Read More
How does information obtained illegally affect a criminal case?
Clement Manyathela spoke to retired head of Asset Forfeiture Unit at National Prosecuting Authority Willie Hofmeyr about what happens in a case where evidence has been illegally obtained.Read More
SA needs urgent healthcare reform: Report
Mandy Wiener speaks to Sasha Stevenson, head of health rights programme at SECTION27 about a report into the urgent need for healthcare reform in South AfricaRead More
Medical fraternity slams Gauteng Health over De Maayer saga
Lester Kiewit speaks to Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, chair of South African Medical Association and Prof Eric Buch, CEO of the Colleges of Medicine of South Africa, about the fallout over the whistle-blowing doctor Tim de Maayer.Read More
Here's how three former officials at the OCJ 'plotted' to take the Reuters deal
Clement Manyathela talks to 'Sunday Times' Investigative Journalist Sabelo Skiti where they discuss the Thomas Reuters contract scandal at the Chief Justice’s Office.Read More