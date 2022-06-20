Judges Matter calls for more women to lead in the judiciary





Judges Matter has added its voice for more women to be in leadership positions in the South African judiciary.

This comes as the Supreme Court of Appeal president, Justice Mandisa Maya, was being interviewed for the position of the deputy chief justice.

Speaking to Mandy Wiener, the organisation's researcher Mbekezeli Benjamin says they agree with Judge Maya about gender transformation within the judiciary.

She has spoken to the JSC [Judicial Service Commission] and said that the onus of putting women in leadership position lies with the JSC, she suggested that they haven't done enough to put women in leadership position in the judiciary. She made another startling admission that currently, she is the only head of court out of all the courts in the country - she is the only woman. Mbekezeli Benjamin, Researcher - Judges Matter

Benjamin added that her appointment as deputy chief justice would begin to inspire women leadership.

Her appointment as deputy chief justice would be someway in changing the picture and she said that her successor in the SCA should remain a woman. She basically put a challenge to the JSC that it should not regress, so to speak, in terms of women in leadership position. Mbekezeli Benjamin, Researcher - Judges Matter

