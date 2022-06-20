Service delivery woes have rubbed up Soweto residents the wrong way
- 'Service delivery still an issue'
- Most of the scattered protest died down at about 9am
- Bigger protests are said to be in the works for tomorrow
Residents of Soweto have protested this morning over the lack of service delivery and have urged the City of Johannesburg's Mayor's office to make a change.
EWN Reporter Nokukhanya Mntambo visited some of the areas that was said to be affected but nothing major transpired.
On the road, there was some evidence of them being there. There were tires on the road as well as rocks and bricks blockading the area. Police were on the scene at that time clearing it up.Nokukhanya Mntambo - EWN Reporter
Nokukhanya believes it's a cat and mouse game between community members and police as disruptions flair up, police quickly have to clear up. As soon as things settle, residents pop up in a different part of Soweto where police are then left to chase after them.
Some of the protest issues include the billing of tariffs, electricity bills, unpaid bills as well as prepaid systems that have not been installed.
The group that I spoke to said that they are part of the bigger protest that's set to take place tomorrow.Nokukhanya Mntambo - EWN Reporter
An even bigger shutdown is expected for tomorrow, which may concern some Soweto residents.
Listen to the audio for more.
