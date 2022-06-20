Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
'British troops must be ready to fight Russia on the battlefield'

20 June 2022 3:33 PM
by Kabous le Roux
War in Ukraine

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

The war in Ukraine war could last for years, warned Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on the weekend.

"We must not let up in supporting Ukraine," said Stoltenberg.

“Even if the costs are high.”

© ibreaker213/123rf.com

RELATED: Formerly pacifist Germany gives Ukraine high-tech air defence systems

“I'm afraid we need to steel ourselves for a long war," said British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who visited Kyiv on Friday.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

RELATED: Ukraine to legalise dagga: 'We understand the effect of war on mental health'

The head of the British army is suggesting British troops should be ready to fight Russia on the battlefield. It’s possible that Britain and its allies will in future be at war with Russia.

Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'British troops must be ready to fight Russia on the battlefield'




