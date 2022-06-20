Eight days later, the search for Khaya Magadla (6) continues





Authorities are on day 8 of the search for the 6-year-old boy, Khaya Magadla, who tragically fell into a manhole in Soweto.

Mandy Wiener spoke to EWN reporter Masechaba Sefularo to get an update on the situation.

Emergency personal have to search a wide of area as there are several manholes that they have to explore to hopefully find Magadla.

Moreover, the will have to release blockages in the process.

Sefularo spoke to Magadla’s bereaved father, as Monday would have been the boy's birthday.

The father said he has made peace with the fact that his son was no longer alive.

He said all he wanted was closure adding that burying his son would afford him the opportunity.

